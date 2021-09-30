Halsey celebrated their 27th birthday with someone extra special this year: Their newborn, Ender Ridley, who they welcomed with their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, in July. To mark the special occasion, Halsey shared adorable new Instagram pics of baby Ender's face, showing how much her little one has grown over the course of two months. “The best birthday gift there is,” she captioned her post. In case you haven’t seen the singer’s latest baby photos yet, I’m warning you: They’re too much to handle.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Halsey turned 27 years old, and instead of posting about herself, the new parent dedicated her Instagram to her 2-month-old baby. Although fans have seen a glimpse of Ender’s face before, this marked the first time Halsey revealed their baby’s full face online. The first photo they posted showed Aydin holding Ender, who was smiling while looking up at Halsey. Meanwhile, the second photo showed Ender looking away from the camera. “Oh my god the baby has your face 🥺,” one fan commented. “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BB I CANT 😭😭😭,” another wrote. “oh my gOD ender has your eyes 🥺🥺,” another fan said.

See Halsey’s adorable new Instagram pics of baby Ender’s face below.

Halsey gave birth to Ender on Wednesday, July 14. The star shared the news with fans days after their baby’s arrival on July 19 by posting black and white photos of them and Aydin in the delivery room with Ender. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” Halsey captioned the intimate shot. “Ender Ridley Aydin7/14/2021.”

Ender is Halsey and Aydin’s first child together. In a July 13 interview with Allure, the singer shared the story of how she and her partner began dating. “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with,” Halsey explained.

Now, months later, the couple is happy to be celebrating Halsey’s 27th birthday with their baby in their arms. Ender has grown up so fast!