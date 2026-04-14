Hallie Batchelder and Chase McWhorter (aka The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Miranda McWhorter’s ex-husband) had a romantic weekend together in Indio, California. The duo met up for the first time during Coachella Weekend 1, and apparently, the “flirtiness took over” from there.

On April 13, a source told People that Batchelder and McWhorter were “DMing back and forth for a bit before Coachella" and "met for the first time in person on Friday,” April 10. Even though it was “early days,” they were "together all weekend,” the insider added.

"It started off as flirty, good vibes, and then the flirtiness took over," the source said. "Saturday was their first kiss. They kissed at the end of Bieber's set. They were making out on Sunday, too.” By the end of the weekend, both Batchelder and McWhorter included each other in their festival recap Instagram posts.

Although McWhorter is based in Utah and Batchelder lives in New York City, it sounds like this could lead into a romance beyond the festival grounds. “He’s definitely smitten and we might see a trip to New York in the cards soon,” the insider continued.

McWhorter confirmed to the outlet that he and Batchelder kissed and spent time together at Coachella. He also commented on People’s Instagram post about their makeout, “I ship tbh.”

The Instagram comments didn’t stop there. Both McWhorter and Batchelder have been leaving flirty notes on each other’s posts. Batchelder wrote, “Do you miss me yet,” on his IG, while McWhorter commented, “Ily,” under hers.

This isn’t Batchelder’s first crossover with DadTok. The Extra Dirty podcast host had an off-camera makeout with Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex Dakota Mortensen while filming Unwell Winter Games back in February.

In the YouTube series, Batchelder admitted that she and Mortensen made out while the cameras were not filming, but she made it clear that she wasn’t really interested in him. According to the People source, she mentioned this hookup to McWhorter during their weekend together at Coachella. “It didn’t bother him. He appreciated her honesty,” the insider said.