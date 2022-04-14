Hailey Bieber Asked To Be Left Alone On Social Media (Again)

Hailey Bieber has repeatedly spoken out about how toxic social media is for her in several interviews. After receiving unnecessary hate for years, the 25-year-old model decided to directly address her online critics in hopes of getting them to finally stop sending her mean messages.

The star shared her emotional plea in an April 12 TikTok. “This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post,” she captioned the clip, which has since been viewed over 25 million times.

“Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone. Please,” she says in the video. “Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Hailey may have been referencing the hate she’s received since marrying Justin Bieber in September 2018. Since he and Selena Gomez dated on and off from January 2011 to March 2018, Bieber has unfortunately been the target of online hate from fans of the former couple who constantly scrutinize her relationship and compare her to Gomez.

For example, just a day before sharing her message to haters, Hailey responded to a viral TikTok in which someone claimed there’s “trouble in paradise” for the model and her husband. “I feel like things may be on the rocks,” Blonde Rebel Tarot said in a celebrity predictions video about the couple. “Lmfaoooooooooo,” Hailey simply commented underneath the clip.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hailey was able to laugh off that rumor, but in May 2020, she opened up about how hurtful the scrutiny surrounding her relationship can be. "It’s definitely not easy,” she said in an episode of Live with the Biebers, adding getting compared to her husband’s ex-girlfriends makes her feel “less of a woman.”

That summer, Hailey even quit Twitter due to trolls. “I don’t even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time where I would go on there and it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment,” she revealed in an April 2021 YouTube video. “The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up.”

Clearly, the topic is sensitive to Hailey, so props to her for having the courage to address her haters directly on TikTok.