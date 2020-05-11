Although she didn't mention her by name, Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin alluded to Selena Gomez during a May 8 episode of Live with the Biebers — and what she said was pretty heartbreaking. While he newlyweds answered questions from fans, the model explained how she handles "everyone feeling like they have a say" in their relationship. Baldwin's answer included a reference to Gomez.

"It’s definitely not easy and Justin knows that I’ve had a really, really hard go and a really hard time with a lot of the things people say and a lot of the ways that I feel like people have made comparisons," Baldwin explained, adding that the comparisons have made her feel like "less of a woman."

Baldwin went on to explain that, though she knows most of the people making the rude comments are just children "who would never understand the reality of a relationship yet because they’re so young" or people who are dealing with their own issues and projecting it onto her because "it makes them feel better about themselves." She's also accepted that she can't control what shade people are going to throw her way. Of course, that acceptance still doesn't make dealing with the scrutiny a walk in the park.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

"I think I’ve gotten to a point where I’m just like, 'people are going to say what they’re going to say,'" she said. "It doesn’t make it any easier, it doesn’t hurt any less, but at this point I think a lot of what people say is just beyond ridiculous. It’s not reality. People think they know what happened in his life and his relationships and they think they know what happened between us and our relationship and how we got here."

"They invent details that they think are true that really aren’t and I got to a point where I was like, why am I even going to try to go out of my way to set the record straight when it’s really nobody’s business and it doesn’t matter and we know what happened to get to this place and to get here in our relationship and the people that we care about know what really happened and that’s what really matters? There’s so much that people don’t know went on behind the scenes."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, she tries her best to avoid the negative comments all together by refusing to read them. When she does occasionally give in and read them, she turns to her friends and family for support. "I’m also married to someone who’s really good at that and reminds me all the time of the reality," she shared. "And the reality is that we wake up next to each other happy every day, so all y’all haters can keep trying but we’re chilling."

Here's to hoping people eventually learn to leave these two alone. They're in love! Why not just be happy for them?