Hailey Bieber Shut Down Rumors That Justin “Mistreats” Her

Hailey Bieber is no stranger to internet rumors, and once again, she’s shutting them down. The 24-year-old set the record straight in a recent appearance on the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast when she addressed rumors that Justin “is not nice to her.” Not only did Hailey address the gossip, but she also opened up about the supportive relationship that she and Justin have.

As the guest on the Sept. 17 episode of 4D with Demi Lovato, Hailey yet again responded to recent claims that her husband is mean to her. ICYMI, the rumors started circling after a July 2021 video of the pair in Las Vegas went viral. In the video, which was taken after Justin’s concert performance, the “Peaches” singer is captured speaking in an animated manner to his wife that some interpreted as yelling.

Though Hailey was quick to shut down the rumors after the incident in a July 2021 Instagram Story, she once again cleared the air about mistreatment in her marriage as she spoke with Lovato. “There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her,’” Bieber said to Lovato before totally squashing that idea. “It's so far from the truth,” Bieber explained. “It's the complete and utter opposite.”

Hailey went on to reaffirm the respect that her husband has for her, despite the negative media portrayal. “I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day,” Hailey said. She added that she’s confused by the rumors painting Justin in a negative light, saying, “So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?'"

However, there are still moments when the rumors can get to her. “I have my low days where I'm like, ‘This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can't take it today,’” the 24-year-old explained. According to Hailey, it’s in those times that her husband lifts her up, reminding her that she’s “secure” and “loved.” Case in point: Justin seemingly comforted Bieber by saying, “I love you,” when she appeared to be crying after people were chanting Selena (referring to Selena Gomez) at the Met Ball on Sept. 13.

To help keep the noise out, Hailey shared that she often has to remind herself “what is actually the truth.” She added that the truth of their relationship is that she and Justin “literally never been so obsessed with each other and have so much fun together.”