Hailey Bieber Says She’s Not Pregnant And Wants To Be Left Alone

Hailey and Justin Bieber were one of the most talked-about couples at the 2022 Grammys. The stars not only made headlines for showing some major PDA on the red carpet, but for sparking pregnancy rumors. Now, Hailey has directly addressed the speculation on Instagram, and her response will surprise you.

According to both The Sun and Radar Online, following the couple’s Grammys appearance on Sunday, April 3, some fans began to speculate Hailey and Justin were expecting their first child together after seeing the model's outfit for the night — a long, white Saint Laurent gown — which they suspected was actually hiding a baby bump underneath. Radar Online shared the theory on Instagram, where Hailey eventually caught wind of the rumors. “I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” she commented underneath the publication’s post.

Hailey’s response to the pregnancy rumors sparked an important discussion on social media. “When are people going to learn to stop commenting on people’s bodies?” one fan commented. “It is so disrespectful to assume that any women is pregnant if u don’t know for sure,” another wrote. “Be respectful and leave her alone!!!” another user said.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The couple has been at the center of pregnancy rumors several times ever since they tied the knot in 2018. In a recent Feb. 1 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Hailey explained she initially wanted to have kids “right away” after getting married, however, she’s since changed her mind.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?” Hailey said.

While the model said she and Justin still want to have kids someday, they’re not in any rush. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right?” Hailey said. “You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

So there you have it. Hailey and Justin aren’t expecting and aren’t planning on expanding their family anytime soon.