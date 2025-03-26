The only beef Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle are interested in is the variety that’s grass-fed and grilled to perfection. Although pop culture enthusiasts have been pointing to a possible feud between the two lifestyle mavens, Paltrow and Markle just proved their friendship with a masterful flourish: a joint video.

On March 25, Paltrow responded to a fan who asked about the alleged tension during a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. “Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?” the follower asked. The Goop founder replied, “I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever,” before turning the camera across her table to reveal she was sitting next to Markle herself. “Do you understand this?” Paltrow asked, to which Markle shrugged and smiled.

The pair is referencing the recent interest in their social media activity, which was received as shady jabs between their similarly-branded ventures. On March 22, Paltrow posted a video of her making a healthy breakfast. It was scored to Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love),” a song featured prominently in Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan. The comments section became filled with followers comparing and contrasting the clip to Markle’s show, particularly noting that Paltrow was makeup-free and showing off her real home, unlike the perfectly curated rental Markle used to film her cooking show.

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A couple days later, Markle posted her own breakfast recipe video to Instagram Stories, which some fans interpreted as a pointed response to Paltrow.

But in the end, it seems like the commenters were reading way too much into these harmless cooking clips. Paltrow even encouraged Markle’s recent return to lifestyle in a March 18 Vanity Fair profile.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” Paltrow said when asked about Markle’s newly announced As Ever brand. “I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”