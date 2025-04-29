Blair Waldorf is arguably the most iconic Gossip Girl character — and the competition is fierce. Whether she’s concocting Machiavellian revenge plots or forming (and breaking) peace treaties with Chuck Bass, Blair rules the Upper East Side. Amid Leighton Meester’s long-overdue renaissance (and while I wait to see her opposite husband Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This Season 2), it only made sense to revisit the world of Gossip Girl through the lens of her character.

While I could not channel Blair perfectly, considering I own zero headbands, I did make a point to embrace her energy during an afternoon in the Upper East Side. This tour hits all of her most-visited spots, from the Constance Billard School for Girls to the Empire Hotel.

During my stroll, I accidentally manifested an experience straight out of the drama series’s playbook. As I approached the Metropolitan Museum of Art, I noticed I was walking past two well-known NYC-based influencers and podcasters, Claudia Oshry and Ben Soffer, waiting in line for the ice cream truck. My friends are huge fans, so I sent out a quick blast (à la Gossip Girl) to let them know, “Spotted: C + B on an ice cream date.” (Claudia and Ben happen to have the same initials as Chuck and Blair.) Later, when I looked back on the videos from the day, I realized I captured the duo on camera. So, yes, I’m basically Gossip Girl now. Cue the Kristen Bell voiceover.

Whether you’re hoping for a similar experience or just want to visit some popular Gossip Girl filming locations, here’s an eight-stop tour, inspired by the one and only Blair Waldorf.

Stop 1: Museum of the City of New York

Travel time: 40 minutes

Hannah Kerns

The exterior shots of Blair and Serena’s school, Constance Billard, and the boys’ school counterpart, St. Jude’s, were filmed at the Museum of the City of New York in East Harlem. (So, no, technically not the Upper East Side — a little farther north.) It only felt right to start my tour there, so I took the 6 train up to 103rd St. It was a bit of a hike — from my apartment in Chelsea, it took about 40 minutes — but it was worth the subway time. Plus, this is the northernmost stop of the tour, so it made sense to start there and work my way down through Upper Manhattan.

Despite never having been there before, the museum was instantly familiar to me. The brick building, ornate columns, and front steps set the scene for so many Blair and Jenny confrontations, Serena and Dan makeouts, and perfectly-timed Gossip Girl blasts. For fans, the main attraction will be the building’s exterior, which is perfect for a photo opp. (Unfortunately, I took this tour alone, so my selfies were few and far between.)

But there’s plenty to see if you’d rather spend more time here. The museum has a shop, café, and rotating collection of art and culture exhibitions. Plus, there are tables and chairs set up along the front porch, perfect for a quick hangout.

After a few minutes, I was ready to keep the tour going, so I started walking south on 5th Avenue towards Blair’s penthouse. (Heads up, there are plenty of Citi Bikes along this route, too, if you’d rather bike.)

Stop 2: 1136 5th Avenue

Walking time: 10 minutes

Hannah Kerns Hannah Kerns INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Next up was Blair’s apartment building. The dark green awning with her address — 1136 5th Ave — was in the background of countless episodes. Sure, most ritzy buildings on the Upper East Side look similar, but those apartments did not have Chuck Bass and Nate Archibald hanging around on the sidewalk.

From the museum, the walk to Blair’s penthouse was an easy 10 minutes. But about a block away, I realized my plan was about to go awry: Her building was under construction, and the entrance was covered in scaffolding. I got a glimpse at the front door anyway, but the full effect was lost on me, so I didn’t linger.

Stop 3: The Met Steps

Walking time: 15 minutes

Hannah Kerns Hannah Kerns INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is an NYC institution. In the show, Blair and her “minions” regularly eat lunch on the steps, and their seating arrangements are symbolic of the high school hierarchy. (No one can sit higher than Queen B, especially not Serena or Jenny.)

It took me about 15 minutes to get to the Met from Blair’s apartment. BTW, that means the commute between Constance and the Met would be 25 minutes each way. This definitely was not feasible for one lunch period, no matter how lax those high school teachers were.

The Met steps were loud and crowded on a Thursday afternoon, which made for great people watching, but I think Blair IRL would have gotten sick of all the tourists and chosen a different dining spot. Still, standing on the top of the steps did feel strangely powerful... maybe that’s why she kept coming back?

Stop 4: Bethesda Terrace

Walking time: 12 minutes

Hannah Kerns

Blair and Chuck stans will recognize Bethesda Terrace from their wedding scene in the series finale. I can confirm: The spot is just as stunning and cinematic in person, even though the fountain was temporarily closed for cleaning. While I hung out under the archways, a violinist played, adding to the magic of the place (cheesy, I know).

Even for non-Gossip Girl fans, this is a Central Park spot worth seeing. It does get pretty packed — especially on a sunny afternoon — but it’s a gorgeous place to stroll through.

Bonus: When you walk from the Met to Bethesda Terrace, you’ll pass the Central Park Boathouse, a pop culture landmark in its own right. Gossip Girl may not have filmed any scenes there, but Sex and the City and 27 Dresses did.

Stop 5: Ladurée

Walking time: 10 minutes

Hannah Kerns Hannah Kerns INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

To get a Blair-approved snack, you’ll have to head out of the park. Ladurée — her favorite place for macarons — is only 10 minutes away on Madison Avenue. (If you don’t feel up for taking this detour, feel free to stay in the park and grab a hot dog, soft pretzel, or ice cream instead.)

I’m not the biggest macaron fan, but I was up for trying a couple of flavors in the spirit of channeling Blair. At 3 p.m., Ladurée was booming, with plenty of French accents in line and behind the counter. Still, the line moved quickly, and a few minutes later, I was headed back on the tour, just two macarons richer and slightly poorer. (JSYK, macarons are pricy — they cost $3.60 each.)

Right across the street, there’s another tour stop: St. James Church, where Blair marries Prince Louis in Season 5. Here’s where I messed up: I was so eager to get back to Central Park, sit on a bench, and try my macarons that I completely forgot about this. I was halfway to the park when I realized my mistake and turned back around. Do as I say, not as I do.

Stop 6: St. James Church

Walking time: 1 minute

Hannah Kerns

Chair fans might want to skip this stop since it’s where Blair and Louis got hitched. (Maybe this is why I missed it at first? I was subconsciously protesting that particular storyline.) There weren’t any services going on when I got to the church, so I was able to go inside for a few minutes.

It’s definitely beautiful in there, so it’s worth a quick peek if you are so inclined. Keep in mind, though, that this is a real church, so it’s probably not the best spot for an Instagram photo shoot.

Stop 7: The Pond

Walking time: 15 minutes

Hannah Kerns

Five minutes later, I was back in Central Park and able to eat my macarons. I got two flavors — Marie Antoinette Tea and Milk Chocolate Coated Hazelnut — and they were pretty good. Macarons are not my go-to dessert, but the chocolate-covered ones were up my alley.

After my snack, I continued walking south through the park toward the Pond, where Blair goes to feed the ducks (often with Dorota in tow). Typically, these scenes were shot with the Gapstow Bridge in the background.

Fifteen minutes of strolling later, I arrived at the Pond, and there were plenty of ducks waiting for me. Unfortunately, I didn’t bring any bread (a mistake Blair would never make), but it was still fun to watch them for a bit. It’s easy to see why this is her favorite place for a mental recharge. It’s one of the more serene parts of Central Park, even with the crowds.

Stop 8: The Empire Hotel

Walking time: 15 minutes

Hannah Kerns Hannah Kerns Hannah Kerns INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

I ended the tour by cutting across the park toward the west side to visit the Empire Hotel, aka the hotel Chuck owns and lives in. The building — specifically its neon sign — was featured frequently in the show, and it’s so popular among fans that the rooftop bar offers a Gossip Girl-themed cocktail.

It took about 15 minutes to get there from the Pond, and once I arrived, I took an elevator straight up to the rooftop bar. (The only downside? The elevator up to the roof was pretty rickety — something I’m sure Blair would have had Chuck fix.)

Once I got seated, I felt it was my journalistic duty to order the XOXO-Gossip Girl drink, which is made with vodka, peach purée, and egg white. The cocktail was light and foamy with just enough peach flavor — the ideal refresher after a long afternoon of walking around the city. Plus, it gave me a great view of the famous sign I’ve seen so many times on-screen.

Final Thoughts: I’d Visit Blair’s Upper East Side Any Day

Total time: 3 hours, 30 minutes

Money spent: ~$35

I picked a great day for this tour. It was sunny and 60 degrees the whole time — perfect walking weather. The trekking did tire me out, though. According to my Health app, I walked 5.6 miles by the time I returned to my apartment, so the tour definitely qualified as a workout. Of course, you could always opt for a bike ride instead — I just think the best way to see the city is on foot, weather permitting.

I kept my itinerary pretty tight, only spending time in Blair-approved places, but this tour does take you past plenty of other NYC tourist attractions if you are so inclined. I passed landmarks like the Guggenheim, Frick Collection, and Albertine on the way, which are all worth detours.

It’s also possible to extend the map farther by visiting both of Blair’s colleges: Columbia University’s campus in Washington Heights and NYU’s campus in Greenwich Village. Just keep in mind that would probably add at least an hour to the total time. (Already, it took up most of my afternoon: I left my apartment at 1:30 and did not get back until around 5.)

TL;DR: An afternoon of traversing in Blair’s footsteps is an afternoon well-spent — just be sure to wear walking shoes. I know, Queen B wouldn’t be seen on the Upper East Side wearing anything but pumps, but trust me, comfort is key here.