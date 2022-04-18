Machine Gun Kelly wasn’t kidding when he said “I am weed.” The edgy musician is set to make his directorial debut with a major stoner comedy, which has a truly A-list cast including his fiancé Megan Fox and his best buds Pete Davidson and Mod Sun. If you’re ready to light up and laugh along with some of the biggest celebs of the moment, here’s what you should know about Good Mourning’s release date and cast.

Good Mourning has been in the works for a while now, having first been announced in August 2021, but there were no real details about it until more recently. The feature film is directed by MGK and Mod Sun, marking both musicians’ first time directing a major motion picture, and it will also star the duo who are close friends and frequent collaborators IRL.

MGK stars in the movie as an actor named London Ransom, who’s day is upended when he gets broken up with right before an important meeting. The plot description reported by Variety reads: “Compounded by chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.”

Good Mourning Release Date

The stoner comedy will hit theaters as well as video-on-demand on May 20.

Open Road Films

Good Mourning Cast

The movie’s cast is notable for featuring big-name celebs who are close friends with MGK. Along with Mod Sun co-starring and co-directing with him, Good Mourning will also feature special appearances by MGK’s fiancé Megan Fox and his bestie Pete Davidson.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This will mark MGK and Fox’s second movie together, after the couple’s romance first sparked on the set of the 2021 crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Good Mourning will also star Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Dove Cameron, GaTa, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd, and Boo Johnson.

Good Mourning Trailer

After confirming the May 20 premiere date, MGK teased on Instagram that he would be dropping the Good Mourning trailer very soon, so keep a close eye on his grid for a first look at the movie.