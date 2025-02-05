Gisele Bündchen is now a mom of three, per a TMZ report. The model reportedly welcomed her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente “recently,” according to the outlet. The couple have not shared any details about the new addition to their family, like the baby’s sex, name, or birth date. But TMZ reports that Bündchen is “super happy” and that she and the new baby are “healthy”

Bündchen and Valente, her jiu-jitsu instructor, have been seeing each other since 2022. Following her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022, Bündchen was spotted with Valente in Costa Rica. At the time, however, a source denied that the duo was dating, telling Page Six that Bündchen and Valente’s relationship was “strictly platonic and professional.”

Things got more openly romantic between the two of them, and in October 2024, a source close to Bündchen confirmed their pregnancy to People. “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the insider said.

Bündchen also shares two children — Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12 — with Brady. Following her pregnancy news in October 2024, her ex-husband posted a sentimental IG Story — a photo of the sunset alongside “Landslide” by The Chicks. He added three red heart emojis to the post and included the lyrics, “Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? / Can the child within my heart rise above? / Can I sail through the changin' ocean tides?”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Bündchen and Brady announced their split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. At the time, Bündchen posted about their breakup on Instagram. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen shared on her Stories. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

She added, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this difficult time.”