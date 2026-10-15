15 Questions We Need The Girls Reboot To Answer

Earlier this week, my decade-plus of following Lena Dunham on Instagram finally paid off (JK, it’s paid off many times… I love her pet pigs). I learned from a video of Lena FaceTiming the other cast members one by one that Girls is returning for five new episodes. Blessing our screens, once more!

Here’s what we know so far: Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, and Andrew Rannells are all coming back. It picks up 10 years after the finale, so the girls are turning 40. We don’t know anything about the plot, so everything is fair game — and like a lot of the best bachelorettes I’ve been to, Girls’ original series ended abruptly, chaotically, and upstate. It left a lot unresolved.

In no particular order, here are the questions the revival needs to answer so we can all get some clarity.

Is Grover homeschooled? When we left Hannah, she’d moved upstate to teach writing, baby Grover (father: Paul-Louis, surf instructor, hot) in tow. Hannah was spiraling because he wouldn’t latch. He latched, victory. But now he’s 10, and Hannah Horvath has raised him. Does he journal? Does he correct adults? Does he have a smartphone, or just an essay from his mother about why he doesn’t? Did Marnie ever leave Hannah and Grover? At the end of Season 6, Marnie begged Hannah to let her move in and co-parent Grover, mostly to escape her mom’s home gym (relatable) and her sense of existential dread about her future (even more relatable). Hannah’s mom eventually told her to get a life… in those words, exactly. Did she? Or is she doing open mics at a farm-to-table place in Hudson, New York, where the stage is a hay bale, and the crowd is three dads? Is Shoshanna still not speaking to any of them? The penultimate episode was Shosh’s engagement party, where she told them she couldn’t be friends with them anymore because they were, well, sh*tty friends. Healthiest decision in six seasons, and I hated it. But she’s back in the reboot, which begs the question: Why? Please tell me her therapist quit abruptly. Are Jessa and Adam still together, and if not, where is Adam? Adam Driver wasn’t in the revival announcement. Trust me, I read Famesick, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s out. Then again... I’ve been fooled before (by Adam Driver specifically, and by celebrity feuds more generally). Did Adam and Jessa make it work? I’m in my 30s; I’ve seen weirder couples end up together. Did Hannah’s mom find love? Loreen’s husband came out in Season 4, and Loreen never really got her mojo back. But it’s been 10 years, and hopefully her anger has died down a bit. Is she dating? Is she on Hinge? Has she hit on any of Hannah’s boyfriends? She should! It’s what Hannah would do to her. Is Elijah famous? He left having booked the musical, so he’s either Tony-nominated or the fourth lead on a sitcom. Either works for me. And probably for him. How did they all handle lockdown? Did Jessa follow any of the rules? I feel like no; she probably spent lockdown on a yacht. Did Hannah file 3,000 words on her sourdough-baking journey? Did Marnie host a Zoom concert that only her mom attended? Does Hannah have a Substack, and if so, does she have any paid subscribers who aren’t her parents and Laird? It’s 2026. Or 2027. Or 2028 — whenever this show comes out. Anyway, everyone has a Substack. Does Hannah? Is it called Thoughts & Thinkings, does it cost $8 a month, does she post once a year? Has Grover asked her to stop? More than once? Does Marnie sell supplements on Instagram? Marnie was always one bad year away from starting a wellness brand. And she’s held out, despite several bad years in the original series. I’m just wondering; I’m not judging. I take creatine. I think everyone does. Did Shoshanna survive the fall of the girl boss? Shosh was a girl boss before the word existed. But now, does anyone still use that term? Or are we all in our soft girl phase? If she survived, it was by pivoting to sustainability, as they all did. I want to see the Glossier phase, the self-help book on the nightstand, and the day in 2020 she read the comments and had to lie down. Did Marnie go to the Eras Tour? JK, we all know the answer is yes. Did Jessa become an accidental tradwife? She’d be bad at the baking, but they all have staff anyway. And she’s got the right hair. What do they think of Mayor Mamdani? My guesses: Hannah wrote 4,000 words about the victory party that she was also asked to leave. Jessa says she voted from abroad, but she didn’t, and TBH, she’s not sure if he’s mayor or senator. Marnie knocked on doors for one afternoon and still brings it up. Shosh was on the transition team (#girlboss). Is there a group chat? The show predates the group chat as a plot device, which is insane, because Hannah would’ve been so good at leaving one dramatically and then asking to be let back in. Jessa would respond “lol” once every seven months, and heart some texts, too. Can Miranda’s queer awakening finally happen? Whoops. Sorry. Wrong reboot.

Production doesn’t start until summer 2027, and I’m not here to tell Lena Dunham how to write her show. She’s the voice of a generation. (Or at least a voice. Of a generation.) In the meantime, I’ll be patiently waiting to see how it all plays out.