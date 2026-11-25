It’s about time to jump back into the water. Disney has announced that a series adapting the beloved 2006 mermaid movie Aquamarine is coming to Disney Channel and Disney+ very soon, and although it hasn’t been fully confirmed how this new show will connect to the original story, some plot details and casting announcements spell out a pretty convincing theory.

The upcoming show was officially picked up on Nov. 24, about five months after the pilot was first reported to be circling Disney+. There’s no official release date yet, however, new revelations seem to indicate this will be a sequel series continuing from the events of the movie. In the 2006 aquatic fantasy film, two Florida teenagers agree to help a lovesick mermaid named Aquamarine find love with their lifeguard crush Raymond, in order to receive a life-changing wish.

As of the series’ announcement, Sara Paxton (who portrayed Aquamarine) is seemingly not involved. But, there are a couple of familiar faces returning to the franchise, and it sounds like Paxton’s character will be pivotal to the story, even if she doesn’t show up in it.

The Cast Is A Mix Of New & Old

20th Century Fox

The sequel series will largely focus on a new generation: Kenzi Richardson will play Coral, Briella Guiza as Mia, Theodore Dalton as August, and Annika Reese as Paige.

The only two Aquamarine stars confirmed to return are Emma Roberts as Claire and Jake McDorman as Raymond. Both actors are also serving as executive producers on the show. When the project was first announced, Roberts was spoken of as a guest star, so it’s likely she and McDorman won’t have major roles.

Is This Show About Aquamarine’s Daughter?

In terms of story, all Disney has released about the show is a brief logline — but that’s enough to raise some suspicions about how the series is genetically tied to the Aquamarine movie:

When teenager Coral moves to a dreamy seaside town, she begins unraveling the truth behind her mother’s disappearance — and discovers her mother is a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface.

It certainly sounds like Coral could be Aquamarine’s daughter. The theory is strengthened by McDorman’s return in the series, since Raymond was Aquamarine’s love interest in the movie. Basically, Coral could be the half-mermaid child of Aquamarine and Raymond, which would open the door for tons of interesting connections to the 2006 film.

Nothing’s confirmed yet, but expect to dive into more details soon enough as the series swims towards a premiere — hopefully sometime in 2027.

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