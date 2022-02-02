Shh! Gigi Hadid Said She Has A Secret TikTok

Gigi Hadid is full of surprises, and she revealed a major one during her March 2022 cover story with InStyle. The model dropped a bomb about her social media presence. Hadid admitted to having a secret TikTok page, and I need the handle immediately.

Hadid sat down with InStyle’s editor-in-chief Laura Brown for an in-depth chat about her early life, modeling career, and transition to motherhood. Hadid is raising her 1-year-old daughter, Khai. The interview was structured as an “A to Z” list with each letter of the alphabet corresponding to an aspect of Hadid’s life. The letter S may have proved the most interesting.

“S is for Secret TikTok. Do you have one?” Brown asked.

“I do have a secret TikTok, which I don't post on, and I don't follow anyone I know on it,” Hadid said. It’s unclear if she is referring to her verified account or a separate TikTok.

Regardless, she uses her secret account to keep up on random interests. “I'm a lurker,” Hadid said. “But it's for, like, mom videos and kids' lunch videos. And a lot of true crime storytelling, like murder, stalkers, that kind of stuff.”

She had no problem admitting that some of her favorite TikTok content is, well, niche. “Then there are these pool cleaners who go to these moldy pools and spray them down until they're glitzy glam and restore them,” she said. “There's also a guy where his job is to go into people's homes who were hoarders, and he cleans the entire house and it is gnarly, like, rotting refrigerators. He goes in a hazmat suit, and he repairs it for resell.”

Searching for Hadid’s secret TikTok likely won’t reveal much. She didn’t share her username. Still, the model was unfiltered in her interview. Hadid admitted to reaching a place in her career where she isn’t saying yes to every opportunity. “It’s getting to this point in my career where I don’t only have to take the jobs where I’m just selling clothes. Now I get to be like, ‘What have I not done?’” Hadid said.

This includes turning down certain magazine covers. “There are magazines I say no to because I’d rather another girl have an opportunity to get that cover. I don’t need to do the same cover again if someone else’s career could skyrocket because of it,” Hadid said.

As for her classified TikTok page, it doesn’t sound like she’ll be making the handle public knowledge. But maybe one day we’ll see Hadid make the leap from lurker to viral TikTok sensation. If her success on Instagram is any indication, it might just be a matter of time.