Not only are Bella and Gigi Hadid sisters, they’re best friends. And seeing as they’re a mere one year apart, they’ve been there for a lot of each other’s most important milestones. Sure, walking runways and red carpets has comprised a lot of their careers, but now Gigi has the most important job of all: being a mom. Bella Hadid's quotes about being an aunt to Gigi's daughter are the most wholesome thing ever.

Gigi gave birth to her daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, in September 2020 on a rural farm in Pennsylvania. She shares her first-born with Zayn Malik, but auntie Bella has also become an important part of the baby’s life. As she told E! in an Oct. 27 interview, she’s been spending as much time with her niece as possible.

“I start to sleep over because I want to be with the baby. And I want to wake up early and be there,” Bella said. “I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She’s the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better.”

Gigi has opted to raise her daughter on a farm in the interest of privacy, far away from the limelight and paparazzi of Hollywood. But that hasn’t stopped Bella from making frequent appearances. Gigi proved how close her sister and daughter have gotten on Oct. 9 as Bella celebrated her 25th birthday.

“We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid,” Gigi wrote. “She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie.” The caption coincided with an adorable photo of Bella holding baby Khai in her arms.

Not only does Bella adore baby Khai, but she previously gushed about the experience of watching Gigi grow into a mother. “Watching my sister be the greatest mother to the most magical child is the biggest joy in my life,” she said in an Oct. 5 Instagram post.

Bella and Gigi have always been the ultimate support system for one another, and now, as a mom, Bella has her sister’s support all the way.