Gigi Hadid dropped an adorable picture of Zayn Malik and Khai on Instagram for Father’s Day, and considering the celeb couple rarely shows off their baby girl and this marked Malik’s first-ever Father’s Day, the tribute was extra cute. In the post, Hadid celebrated Malik on his first year as a dad. Gigi Hadid’s Father’s Day Instagram of Zayn and Khai will certainly melt your heart.

Hadid shared a never-before-seen photo on Sunday, June 20, featuring Malik holding Khai in the dark next to a lit up globe. Along with the photo, Hadid gave a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend, writing, “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much and does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day...I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much.”

Though it isn’t clear where the photo was taken, the couple has certainly been spending plenty of time together at Hadid’s family farm in Pennsylvania since they welcomed baby Khai in September 2020. "I think she'll definitely be raised [on the farm],” Hadid told Vogue in February. “The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that's really important to Zayn and me.”

Along with the tribute to her boyfriend, Hadid also gave a shoutout to her dad, Mohamed, for Father’s Day. She posted a photo of Mohamed pushing Khai in a stroller and wrote, “Happy Fathers Day my daddio @mohamedhadid I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai!”

Hadid recently shared with i-D magazine that she wanted to raise Khai to understand her Arab heritage. Both she and Malik hope to incorporate their cultural history into their daily lives with Khai. "It's something that's really important to us," Hadid said. With such a strong bond, it looks like the family of three has plenty to celebrate for Father’s Day.