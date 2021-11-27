Gigi Debuted A Totally New Hairstyle In Her First Outing Since The Zayn Breakup

Gigi Hadid is looking so chic. The supermodel, who recently broke up with boyfriend Zayn Malik, is avoiding the drama and changing up her appearance with a totally new look. Just in time for the holidays, Gigi Hadid debuted a blonde hairstyle that’s stunning and brightens her face.

The freshly blonde babe made her first public appearance on Nov. 22 since her breakup with Malik. After multiple sources spoke with publications like Us Weekly and People on Oct. 28 confirming that the couple had called it quits sometime in September 2021, Hadid has been pretty private. However, she was finally spotted out with her sister Bella Hadid in the lead-up to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. In the photos, Hadid’s hair is a complete change from her previous auburn look. The model looked like the picture of style with bright blonde tresses, a red jumpsuit, and a black beanie.

Before her blonde look, Hadid showed off auburn hair with bangs in an Instagram post on Nov. 16.

Hadid seems to be busying herself after breaking up with Malik after years of dating on and off. They welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020, but things seemed to have fallen apart between the couple since then.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The fallout with Malik and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, came to a head when an Oct. 28 TMZ report alleged that Malik struck Yolanda. The former One Direction member denied the allegations when talking with the publication and posted a statement on Twitter shortly after reports surfaced.

According to a source close to Hadid who spoke to E!, Hadid is reportedly “done with Zayn for good” following the alleged family drama. “Yolanda is very distraught about what happened, especially after everything she has done for Zayn and how welcoming she has been,” the source said.

Although things have been tough for the family in recent months, the source also said that the Hadids fully support each other. “[Yolanda,] Gigi and Bella have been staying together in NYC and have truly been supporting each other. They have a great family support system and are glad they have each other to lean on.” Nonetheless, the source added, “the whole family wants Gigi to be done with Zayn for good,” and cited Malik’s alleged behavior as something that has happened before. Neither Hadid nor Malik have officially confirmed their separation yet.

As for the baby, Yolanda and Gigi celebrated Khai’s first birthday on Sept. 19. “Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai,” Yolanda wrote on Instagram at the time. “No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year… I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings every day.”

As Hadid works on living her best life with daughter Khai, it’s nice to see she’s stepping out again. And with Barbie-blonde locks to boot.