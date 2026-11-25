Long before George Clooney was married to his wife Amal, and hosting every A-lister under the sun at his residence in Lake Como, Italy, he was known as a bachelor about town in Hollywood. His breakout role as Dr. Doug Ross on the medical drama ER earned him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and made him one of TV’s biggest heartthrobs in the ‘90s. Clooney’s dating life quickly became a subject of public interest, and the women linked to him ever since have all been it girls in their own right.

The actor’s girlfriends range from actors and models to a French law student and a human rights lawyer. This diverse range of professions reflects his varied interests. Clooney is a well-known humanitarian and activist, frequently speaking out on politics and social issues worldwide (which, TBH, has only widened his popular appeal). He’s often done so along with his accomplished partners.

If you’re looking for a deep dive into the Ocean's Eleven star’s relationship history, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a full breakdown of all of Clooney’s confirmed or widely rumored romances over the years, dating all the way back before he was a household name.

Early 1980s: Dedee Pfeiffer

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In a 2021 “Actors on Actors” interview with Variety, Clooney talked to Michelle Pfeiffer about how they met in 1982, when he was dating her sister, Dedee Pfeiffer. It’s unclear how long the relationship lasted, but in 1990, Clooney and Dedee appeared together in the film Red Surf.

1987-1989: Kelly Preston

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Clooney and actor Kelly Preston dated for two years following her divorce from her first husband, Kevin Gage. Preston later married John Travolta.

1989-1992: Talia Balsam

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After meeting in their early 20s, Clooney and actor Talia Balsam began dating in 1989 and got married in Las Vegas the same year. They divorced three years later, and Clooney famously told Barbara Walters that he “wasn't very good at” marriage and would never do it again.

1993-1995: Kimberly Russell

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After his divorce from Balsam, Clooney dated actor Kimberly Russell for a few years. The couple was relatively tight-lipped about their relationship, but they were photographed at several events together in the mid-1990s.

1995: Karen Duffy

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Model and actor Karen Duffy is a longtime friend of Clooney’s, and the two are rumored to have briefly dated in 1995.

1996-1999: Celine Balitran

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Clooney reportedly met French law student Celine Balitran in Paris, and they went on to date for three years. Speaking to Esquire in 2007, Clooney said the relationship ended because it “just became tougher and tougher for us to make it.”

2000-2005: Lisa Snowdon

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Clooney and model Lisa Snowden met while filming a TV commercial, and went on to date on-and-off for five years.

2001: Renée Zellweger

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During a break from his relationship with Snowden, Clooney is rumored to have had a fling with Renée Zellweger. He confirmed to Esquire in 2008 that the two had dated “a little bit.”

2002: Jennifer Seibel

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Clooney reportedly had a romance with actor Jennifer Siebel in 2002. She later married Gavin Newsom.

2002-2004: Krista Allen

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After working together on Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Clooney and Baywatch actor Krista Allen reportedly dated on and off for nearly two years.

2007-2008: Sarah Larson

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Clooney and Fear Factor winner Sarah Larson started dating while she worked as a cocktail server in Las Vegas. They were together for over a year, and Clooney brought Larson as his date to the Oscars in 2008.

2009-2011: Elisabetta Canalis

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Clooney and model Elisabetta Canalis dated for two years, from 2009 to 2011. They announced their split in a joint statement via Clooney’s publicist.

2011-2013: Stacy Keibler

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Former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler dated Clooney for two years and attended several award shows with him. They reportedly ended things because Keibler wanted “to have children and a family someday,” per People.

2013: Monika Jakisic

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After his split from Keibler, Clooney reportedly had a fling with model Monika Jakisic. According the Us Weekly, the couple reconnected after having quietly dated years prior.

2013-present: Amal Alamuddin

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Clooney and human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin (now Amal Clooney) were introduced by a mutual friend in 2013. They got engaged and married the following year, and welcomed twins in 2017. Clooney has since said he didn’t think he’d “have much of a chance” with her when they met.