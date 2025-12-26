One character has been suspiciously missing from the final season of Stranger Things. For the past two seasons, Dustin has been in a long-distance relationship with Suzie. However, his girlfriend has not been mentioned once in Season 5. Sadly, Gaten Matarazzo has taken Suzie’s disappearance as a sign that the characters broke up.

“I'm really sad to say, but because Dustin's in his really rude era of just being an emo little butthead, I think he broke up with her,” Matarazzo tells Elite Daily.

Season 5 has seen a drastic transformation of Dustin’s character. Once enthusiastic and optimistic, the new Dustin has started pushing his loved ones away as he sulks in the grief of losing his close pal Eddie. Matarazzo theorizes that Suzie was one of the people that Dustin distanced himself from in his depression over Eddie’s death.

“Either he broke up with her, or maybe he even just ghosted her,” Matarazzo says. “Do you think that he's in a state right now where he's going to be like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to talk?’ Also, it's long-distance. The best case scenario is he broke up with her over the phone. That's tough. How lame is that?”

While Dustin may not be in a place to be dating anyone right now, Matarazzi is holding out hope that his character will process his grief and then be able to rekindle what he’s lost with Suzie in due time.

“I hope Dustin gets better. I hope that he and Suzie are truly endgame, as they say,” Matarazzo says. “I think they are so cute. They're so adorable. And they have so much in common. He would be a big dummy to let go of that. Hopefully, they at least get back together one day if they did break up.”

Perhaps Suzie will finally get a shoutout in the Stranger Things series finale that is releasing on Jan. 1, but until then, it sounds like fans of Dustin and Suzie’s relationship may have to let go of their favorite couple for now.