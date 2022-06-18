Kit Harington Will Reportedly Play Jon Snow Again In A GOT Spinoff

It sounds like winter is coming... again. Three years after Game of Thrones fans said goodbye to Jon Snow in the epic series finale, the beloved character may very well be making a return to Westeros. Following tons of chatter about HBO developing spinoffs for its hit fantasy series, a Game of Thrones spinoff all about Jon Snow is reportedly in the works, with Kit Harington attached to reprise his most famous role.

According to a June 16 report in The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is working on a sequel series that will star Harington as Jon Snow. While there has been buzz of several potential spinoffs, this is the first to follow the direct timeline of events in Game of Thrones, reportedly picking up with Jon where the show left off. Though many characters from GoT have met their bitter ends, there are still stories left to be told by those still standing. What is Bran’s rule like over Westeros? How has Tyrion fared as Bran’s counsel? Does Brienne of Tarth return to Sansa’s side in Winterfell? The questions are endless, and a sequel spinoff gives fans hope for answers.

As a reminder, the final episode of Game of Thrones saw Jon Snow exiled beyond the Wall to live out the rest of his days alongside the other men of the Night’s Watch. This punishment was given to Jon after he (spoiler alert) drove a knife through Daenerys Targaryen to prevent her from becoming queen. Daenerys’ fatality came as a shock to viewers, since her journey to the throne had been built up for eight seasons only to be cut short right at the finish line. Jon’s sentencing to the Night’s Watch left his future to the imagination, but this rumored spinoff will explore what life beyond the Wall looks like for him.

HBO

Though the Jon Snow-centric sequel has yet to be officially confirmed, fans have something else to look forward to that is confirmed — House of the Dragon. True to the show’s title, there will be dragons and likely many of them as it takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The prequel series will focus on the silver-haired Targaryen family and the events that lead to the split of the seven kingdoms.

House of Dragon will premiere on HBO on August 21, 2022, and it’ll definitely tide fans over while they wait for the return of Jon Snow.