Behold: Gabby & Rachel's Bachelorette Cast Instagram Handles

Season 19 of The Bachelorette might actually be the most dramatic season ever. With two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, the drama promises to be doubled and the #girlboss influence even stronger. To fill out the cast, ABC is bringing on 32 men to help both leads find someone special. Before fans get too ahead of themselves though, let’s get to know the men after Rachel and Gabby’s hearts. Here is the cast list and their Instagrams for all your sleuthing — and thirsting — needs.

Instead of relying on the old gimmicks, the Bachelor franchise is actually trying something new this season, opting for two leads and even more men to choose from. The leads’ Instagrams and all the promo material seems to hint at a season focused not just on the dramatic dating process, but also on female empowerment and Gabby and Rachel’s close friendship. No one really knows how this is going to play out; fans can only hope that the two women don’t fall in love with the same men.

In the beginning of June 2022, about a month before the premiere, ABC announced the names, ages, jobs, and hometowns of the men competing for a shot at love — and potential social media stardom, of course. Each contestant has a pretty hefty bio with their interests, relationship histories, and classic (and low-key meaningless) Bachelorette buzz phrases like “Erich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal.”

Want to do your own digging on these men? Here’s all the info you need.

Alec Garza

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 27

Job: Wedding Photographer

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Instagram: @alecjuliangarza

TikTok: @alecjuliangarza

Twitter: @alecjuliangarza

Aven Jones

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 28

Job: Sales Executive

Hometown: San Diego, California

Instagram: @aleejonesy

Brandan Hall

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 23

Job: Bartender

Hometown: Carlsbad, California

Instagram: @brandanhall_

Twitter: @brandanhall_

Chris Austin

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 30

Job: Mentality Coach

Hometown: Redondo Beach, California

Instagram: @chrispaustin

Twitter: @chrispaustin

Youtube: Chris P Austin

Colin Farrill

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 36

Job: Sales Director

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Instagram: @thecolinfarrill

Twitter: @colinfarrill

Erich Schwer

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 29

Job: Real Estate Analyst

Hometown: Bedminster, New Jersey

Instagram: @oh_for_schwer

Ethan Kang

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 27

Job: Advertising Executive

Hometown: New York, New York

Instagram: @50kang

Hayden Chase Markowitz

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 29

Job: Leisure Executive

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Instagram: @hmarko1221

Jacob Rapini

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 27

Job: Mortgage Broker

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

LinkedIn: Jacob Rapini

James Clarke

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 25

Job: Meatball Enthusiast, MBA Candidate at DePaul University

Hometown: Winnetka, Illinois

Instagram: @jamesmclarke5

Jason Alabaster

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 30

Job: Investment Banker

Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Instagram: @jason.alabaster

Joey Young

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 24

Job: Club Promoter

Hometown: Brookfield, Connecticut

Instagram: @joeyyoung30

John Anderson

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 26

Job: English Teacher, Model

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Instagram: @jandy__20

Johnny DePhillipo

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 25

Job: Realtor

Hometown: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Instagram: @johnnyxdep

Twitter: @_johnnydep

Jordan Helman

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 35

Job: Software Developer

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Instagram: @jxrdnh

Jordan Vandergriff

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 27

Job: Drag Racer

Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia

Instagram: @jordanvandergriff

Twitter: @JTVandergriff

Justin Budfuloski

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 32

Job: Physical Therapist

Hometown: Solana Beach, California

Instagram: @justinbudfuloski

Justin Young

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 24

Job: Club Promoter

Hometown: Brookfield, Connecticut

Instagram: @justin_young21

Kirk Bryant

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 29

Job: College Football Coach

Hometown: Lubbock, Texas

Instagram: @kirk_bryant11

Twitter: @TTUKirkBryant

Logan Palmer

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 26

Job: Videographer

Hometown: San Diego, California

Instagram: @loganseagull

Mario Vassall

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 31

Job: Personal Trainer

Hometown: Naperville, Illinois

Instagram: @inspiredbyrio

Matt Labagh

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 25

Job: Shipping Executive

Hometown: San Diego, California

Instagram: @matt_labagh

TikTok: @matt_labagh

Michael Vaughan

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 32

Job: Pharmaceutical Salesman

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Instagram: @mvaughan424

Nate Mitchell

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 33

Job: Electrical Engineer

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Instagram: @mitchpleze

Quincey Williams

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 25

Job: Life Coach

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Instagram: Previously @princejahharr, but is currently deactivated

Roby Sobieski

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 33

Job: Magician

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: @robysobieski

Ryan Mula

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 36

Job: Investment Director

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Instagram: @ryanmula

Spencer Swies

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 27

Job: Venture Capitalist

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Instagram: @spencerswies

Twitter: @spencerswies

Termayne Harper

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Age: 28

Job: Crypto Guy

Hometown: Naperville, Illinois

Instagram: @mayne_event

Twitter: @Tmayne

Tino Franco

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 28

Job: General Contractor

Hometown: Playa Del Rey, California

Instagram: @tino.360

Tyler Norris

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 25

Job: Small Business Owner

Hometown: Wildwood, New Jersey

Instagram: @tylerjnorris9

Zach Shallcross

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Age: 25

Job: Tech Executive

Hometown: Anaheim Hills, California

Instagram: @zachshall

The Bachelorette Season 19 premieres July 11 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.