Behold: Gabby & Rachel's Bachelorette Cast Instagram Handles
Happy scrolling.
Season 19 of The Bachelorette might actually be the most dramatic season ever. With two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, the drama promises to be doubled and the #girlboss influence even stronger. To fill out the cast, ABC is bringing on 32 men to help both leads find someone special. Before fans get too ahead of themselves though, let’s get to know the men after Rachel and Gabby’s hearts. Here is the cast list and their Instagrams for all your sleuthing — and thirsting — needs.
Instead of relying on the old gimmicks, the Bachelor franchise is actually trying something new this season, opting for two leads and even more men to choose from. The leads’ Instagrams and all the promo material seems to hint at a season focused not just on the dramatic dating process, but also on female empowerment and Gabby and Rachel’s close friendship. No one really knows how this is going to play out; fans can only hope that the two women don’t fall in love with the same men.
In the beginning of June 2022, about a month before the premiere, ABC announced the names, ages, jobs, and hometowns of the men competing for a shot at love — and potential social media stardom, of course. Each contestant has a pretty hefty bio with their interests, relationship histories, and classic (and low-key meaningless) Bachelorette buzz phrases like “Erich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal.”
Want to do your own digging on these men? Here’s all the info you need.
Alec Garza
Age: 27
Job: Wedding Photographer
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Instagram: @alecjuliangarza
TikTok: @alecjuliangarza
Twitter: @alecjuliangarza
Aven Jones
Age: 28
Job: Sales Executive
Hometown: San Diego, California
Instagram: @aleejonesy
Brandan Hall
Age: 23
Job: Bartender
Hometown: Carlsbad, California
Instagram: @brandanhall_
Twitter: @brandanhall_
Chris Austin
Age: 30
Job: Mentality Coach
Hometown: Redondo Beach, California
Instagram: @chrispaustin
Twitter: @chrispaustin
Youtube: Chris P Austin
Colin Farrill
Age: 36
Job: Sales Director
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Instagram: @thecolinfarrill
Twitter: @colinfarrill
Erich Schwer
Age: 29
Job: Real Estate Analyst
Hometown: Bedminster, New Jersey
Instagram: @oh_for_schwer
Ethan Kang
Age: 27
Job: Advertising Executive
Hometown: New York, New York
Instagram: @50kang
Hayden Chase Markowitz
Age: 29
Job: Leisure Executive
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Instagram: @hmarko1221
Jacob Rapini
Age: 27
Job: Mortgage Broker
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
LinkedIn: Jacob Rapini
James Clarke
Age: 25
Job: Meatball Enthusiast, MBA Candidate at DePaul University
Hometown: Winnetka, Illinois
Instagram: @jamesmclarke5
Jason Alabaster
Age: 30
Job: Investment Banker
Hometown: Santa Monica, California
Instagram: @jason.alabaster
Joey Young
Age: 24
Job: Club Promoter
Hometown: Brookfield, Connecticut
Instagram: @joeyyoung30
John Anderson
Age: 26
Job: English Teacher, Model
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Instagram: @jandy__20
Johnny DePhillipo
Age: 25
Job: Realtor
Hometown: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Instagram: @johnnyxdep
Twitter: @_johnnydep
Jordan Helman
Age: 35
Job: Software Developer
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Instagram: @jxrdnh
Jordan Vandergriff
Age: 27
Job: Drag Racer
Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia
Instagram: @jordanvandergriff
Twitter: @JTVandergriff
Justin Budfuloski
Age: 32
Job: Physical Therapist
Hometown: Solana Beach, California
Instagram: @justinbudfuloski
Justin Young
Age: 24
Job: Club Promoter
Hometown: Brookfield, Connecticut
Instagram: @justin_young21
Kirk Bryant
Age: 29
Job: College Football Coach
Hometown: Lubbock, Texas
Instagram: @kirk_bryant11
Twitter: @TTUKirkBryant
Logan Palmer
Age: 26
Job: Videographer
Hometown: San Diego, California
Instagram: @loganseagull
Mario Vassall
Age: 31
Job: Personal Trainer
Hometown: Naperville, Illinois
Instagram: @inspiredbyrio
Matt Labagh
Age: 25
Job: Shipping Executive
Hometown: San Diego, California
Instagram: @matt_labagh
TikTok: @matt_labagh
Michael Vaughan
Age: 32
Job: Pharmaceutical Salesman
Hometown: Long Beach, California
Instagram: @mvaughan424
Nate Mitchell
Age: 33
Job: Electrical Engineer
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Instagram: @mitchpleze
Quincey Williams
Age: 25
Job: Life Coach
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Instagram: Previously @princejahharr, but is currently deactivated
Roby Sobieski
Age: 33
Job: Magician
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Instagram: @robysobieski
Ryan Mula
Age: 36
Job: Investment Director
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Instagram: @ryanmula
Spencer Swies
Age: 27
Job: Venture Capitalist
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Instagram: @spencerswies
Twitter: @spencerswies
Termayne Harper
Age: 28
Job: Crypto Guy
Hometown: Naperville, Illinois
Instagram: @mayne_event
Twitter: @Tmayne
Tino Franco
Age: 28
Job: General Contractor
Hometown: Playa Del Rey, California
Instagram: @tino.360
Tyler Norris
Age: 25
Job: Small Business Owner
Hometown: Wildwood, New Jersey
Instagram: @tylerjnorris9
Zach Shallcross
Age: 25
Job: Tech Executive
Hometown: Anaheim Hills, California
Instagram: @zachshall
The Bachelorette Season 19 premieres July 11 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.