Let’s Talk About Gabby Windey's Bachelor-Studded Dating History

As the next Bachelorette, Gabby Windey is about to meet plenty of suitors, all vying for her (and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia’s) attention. This is far from the first time Windey’s romantic life has been tied to Bachelor Nation. Besides her romancewith former Bachelor Clayton Echard, the ICU nurse has also been linked to Bachelor In Paradise stars Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann (before they were inducted into Bachelor Nation, BTW). All in all, Windey’s dating history is reality TV gold.
Though having so many Bachelor personalities in her past could have lended itself to serious drama for Windey (and still might, TBH, if the producers have anything to say about it), it seems like her situation with her exes is pretty low-key. Following Windey’s official limo entrance into Bachelor Nation, her exes came forward to talk about her — and they had nothing bad to say.
Following her time on the show, Windey opened up about her sitch. “When I came home — you know, we don’t have our phones when we’re filming — and then I came home to, like, all of this stuff that Blake and Dean had been talking about me. It seemed like all positive things, which, you know, I’m grateful for,” she said during a January episode of the Talking It Out podcast. “I think they’re great people.”
Here’s everything you need to know about Windey’s dating history. Plus, Unglert and Horstmann’s predictions for her Bachelor success.
Although Windey’s Bachelor Nation relationships haven’t worked out so far, here’s hoping fourth time’s the charm.