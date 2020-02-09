22 Funny Grey's Anatomy Memes To Help You Smile Through The Tears

For 17 seasons and counting, Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of heartbreaks, so it's definitely earned its reputation for delivering on the waterworks. But one thing the show doesn't get enough credit for is giving fans plenty of relatable and funny moments to go with all the sadness. So, while you're sobbing over the death of the latest patient (or, you know, cast member’s exit from the show), why not take a look at all the funny Grey's Anatomy memes to help ease the pain?

Grey's Anatomy has been on the air for more than a decade and a half, so longtime fans of the show have developed a pretty intense relationship with its characters. At this point, Meredith, Bailey, and the gang feel like friends who fans can joke around with... and make ridiculous memes about, of course. It may come as a surprise to some of the more casual viewers out there, but there's actually a whole lot to laugh about when it comes to Grey's Anatomy. The show is filled with quotable lines and big reactions that were made be meme’d. Plus, from McDreamy to McSteamy to McWidow, there more than enough love interests the characters cycle through, and that makes for excellent meme fodder as well. And, of course, there's the fact that tragedy always seems to follow the characters of the show, and the immense emotional roller coaster fans go through as they witness that tragedy is almost comical at this point. At least the many Grey's Anatomy memes out there can bring fans together through all their feelings.

Here are some of the best ones out there:

01 For When You Have To Catch Up On The Latest Tragedy The unfortunate truth is that a whole lot of characters have died on Grey's Anatomy. Even if you don’t watch a single episode, you run the risk of missing out on a major moment.

02 For When You Feel Like You've Gone Through Med School With Them With all that medical jargon in the show’s dialogue, it's basically the same thing as spending years in medical school, an internship, and a residency, right?

03 For When You Have A Lot Of Feelings Tears a pretty common occurrence on a show as sad as Grey's. In a way, that’s comforting.

04 For When You've Found Someone To Fangirl With After all these years, it’ still exciting to find someone who loves Grey's Anatomy just as much as you. Friendships formed from the foundation of a TV show are some of the best ones.

05 For When You're Feeling The Loss Of Your Faves Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is the only remaining member of the original five interns to still be on the show, which gets sadder the more you think about it. It doesn’t matter how long it’s been since your favorite character was on your screen, it hurts every time you remember how things used to be.

06 For When You Want To Honor Grey's Anatomy's Legacy The original cast members hold a special place in all fans' hearts. After all, they’re the backbone one which the show was created!

07 For When You're Enjoying The Eye Candy Grey's Anatomy is full of attractive people, and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) is no exception. In between all the heartache, there are hookups — and that’s one of the best parts of the show.

08 For When The Show Has You Worried About Your Health It’s probably nothing... but you never know. Needless to say, most Grey's Anatomy fans would probably feel a lot safer if Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) were their doctor.

09 For When You Miss Everyone's Favorite Couple Grey's Anatomy fans will forever be mourning Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) and Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh). It’s a tragic love story that will go down in history as one of the most heartbreaking ever.

10 For When Your Love Life Can't Compare to Grey's Anatomy There are a whole lot of grand romantic gestures on Grey's Anatomy, which is, TBH, way too much for real people to have to live up to. It’s best to remember this is a fictional show full of perfect, fictional characters.

11 For When You Want To Appreciate Character Growth After all these years of the show, it's heartwarming to see how the characters have grown and changed. That is, if they don’t die or run away to be with their exes.

12 For When The Music Of The Show Brings On The Feels Grey's Anatomy is known for its perfect music choices. They're so on-point, in fact, that even years later, fans still get emotional just hearing the songs from the show. Alexa, don’t play “Chasing Cars.” K, thanks.

13 For When You're Feeling Heartbroken Most couples on Grey's Anatomy end up in a terrible breakup... or, ya know, in death. At this point, it's hard to even keep track of them all. But we all know that they live in fans’ heads rent-free.

14 For When All The Medical Diagnoses Get To Be A Lot Once you start looking up all the medical conditions on Grey's Anatomy, it's a slippery slope to some pretty scary discoveries. Maybe just stick to watching the show in blissful oblivion. It’s safer that way.

15 For When You're Sick Of Losing Doctors Look, I get it. When a show runs as long as Grey’s Anatomy, you can’t expect to keep the same cast of characters the whole time. They have lives and other career goals. But at this point, it's hard to even keep track of all the doctors who have died on Grey's Anatomy. Isn’t there another way to write them off the show?!

16 For When You're Still Falling For The Writers' Tricks You when you think a character is in the clear... boom, flatline. The writers just love to toy with audiences' emotions as they take characters away, don’t they?

17 For When You Have The Most Iconic Lines Memorized I mean, which self-respecting Grey's Anatomy fan doesn't remember Bailey's first day speech? It is one of the most iconic moments of one of the most iconic shows on TV.

18 For When You Can’t Stop Thinking About *Him* Derek Christopher Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) died during Season 11, Episode 21, but fans still hold him in their hearts to this day. His brief reappearances in Season 17 (when Meredith was in her COVID coma) had fans living, but it’ll never be enough. We miss you, McDreamy!

19 For When You Stan The Grey's Anatomy Friendships From Mark and Callie (Sara Ramirez) to Meredith and Karev, true Grey's Anatomy fans know that the friendships are the best part of the show.

20 For When You Need A Little Inspiration Nearly drowning, the deaths of her husbands and family members, a terrifying case of COVID-19 — through all the tragedies on the show, Meredith has managed to survive, and that's something to believe in.

21 For When Fans Of Other Shows Think Their Shows Can Compare Truly, no other show can compare to Grey's Anatomy when it comes to sad moments. The power these writers hold over us all...