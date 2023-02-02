Freeridge Absolutely Nails Its Season 1 Soundtrack

On My Block’s Core Four and their adventures introduced Netflix viewers to the suburb of Freeridge, along with all its characters, mysteries, and quirks. It grounded its place with its soundtrack, with episodes chock-full of the sound of South Central Los Angeles. The spinoff series, aptly titled Freeridge, doubles down on those bops while mixing in some classic tunes, making the Freeridge Season 1 soundtrack a must-listen for lovers of all kinds of music.

Freeridge introduces a new Core Four of friends now that the original group has graduated and moved on to their adult lives. Like the original series, the soundtrack reflects the exuberance of the lead characters, from the songs playing in the school hallways to the plethora of block party jams in Episode 5.

A good subsection of the soundtrack is exactly in the wheelhouse of what Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) would listen to, with Instagram artists like Amber Ryann and Latinx musicians like Adrian Quesada. But the season is as much a tour de force of up-and-coming indie artists that are on the cusp of breaking into the mainstream, like Australia’s The Nah and Utah’s The Rubies. And there are a few classic jams mixed in, including the newly hot (again) Depeche Mode.

Here are all the songs on Freeridge’s Season 1 soundtrack.

Freeridge Season 1, Episode 1: “The Box”

“Crazy” by Doechii

“Less Talk” by CLYPSO

“Dodgeball” by Pauline Herr

“Mentiras Con Carino” by Adrian Quesada ft. iLe

Freeridge Season 1, Episode 2: “Cake”

“Itz Easy” by The Nah

“You Can’t Hide” by The Rubies

“Savage (Bitmaste Remix)” by Bahari

Freeridge Season 1, Episode 3: “Cinnamon”

“Jheez” by ZINES

“Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas)” by Downtown Boys

“Muzzle” by Destroy Boys

“The Cheek” by Sprints

“STFS” by Gutters

“Manana No Existe” by Bullet Treatment

“Along the Way” by Swayvo

“Cocoon” by 070 Shake

Freeridge Season 1, Episode 4: “Dead Mom”

“Puedes Decir De Mi” by Adrian Quesada ft. Gaby Moreno

“It’s a Brand New Dre” (performed by Zaire Adams)

“Mood of Water” by Taus

“Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode

Freeridge Season 1, Episode 5: “Edward Claw Hands”

“Bad (Remix)” by Amber Ryann

“Don’t Worry About It” by Wande & Porsha Love

“Dylan” by Frogi

“Finally We’re Alone” by Redinho

“Flying” by BLCKCITY

“I Can See the Future” by Young Terrance

“Killin It” by Ønders ft. Mighty

“Money Mouth” by Diamond Qing

“Move On” by Peachcurls

“One and Only” by Gabriels

“Power Power” by DUCKWRTH ft. Shaun Ross

“I Like That” by Soolja

“Voy” by Costa & Quanta

Freeridge Season 1, Episode 6: “Revenge”

“I’m a Wreck” by Zach Cokas

“Runnin” by Jeremy Jones

“Spark” by Kilo Kish

Freeridge Season 1, Episode 7: “Karmic Coincidence”

“Burning Hour” by Jadu Heart

“Looking At Me” by Hazel Rose & ALLISTER X

Freeridge Season 1, Episode 8: “Thanksgiving”

“Always Ballin” by Kelly Mac

“Family > Everything” by Blessed

“Sweetest Feeling” by Almost Everything

“Take a Chance” by DEWITT ft. Soaky Siren

All episodes of Freeridge Season 1 are streaming on Netflix.