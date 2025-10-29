In the early 2000s, Frankie Muniz developed a close relationship with Hilary Duff — so close that they even briefly dated while filming the 2003 spy comedy Agent Cody Banks together. However, there was a complicated element that led to the two cutting all ties with one another after they wrapped filming. And now, Muniz has revealed why he has not been in contact with Duff for over two decades.

“No one knows about my Hilary Duff story,” Muniz said on the Sept. 2 episode of The Joe Vulpis Podcast. The Malcolm in the Middle star recalled how Duff was “one of [his] first friends” when he moved to Los Angeles in the late ‘90s. She even got him a guest spot on her show Lizzie McGuire in 2001. However, once he was on that Disney Channel set with Duff, he did not get a good impression of her mom, Susan Duff.

“Hilary was so cool. We had an awesome relationship. But her mom was super intense,” Muniz said, describing her as “the epitome of a stage mom.” He was put in an uncomfortable position when Duff’s mother found out he was going to star in Agent Cody Banks while on the Lizzie McGuire set, and pressed him about a role for Duff. Muniz said the studio had promised him some creative control over who would play the movie’s female lead, and although he was friends with Duff, he had already been imagining Smallville actor Kristin Kreuk in the part.

So, he was surprised to learn the very next day that Duff had been cast without his input at all. “I wasn’t mad. It was just shocking. I had a say. They didn't ask me,” Muniz said. He discovered “calls were made” behind his back shortly after Duff’s mom had asked Muniz about the movie. “So needless to say, I wasn't thrilled about it. And not because I didn't want it to be Hilary.”

MGM

While Muniz’s relationship with Duff herself was never bad, the actor said he’d be “very sad” whenever Duff’s mom came to the Cody Banks set. And that led to Muniz cutting contact with Duff once they were done making the 2003 movie.

“I've never talked to Hilary since the last day of filming. I've not said one word to her since then,” Muniz said. “There was a small dating element at the time. So there was also that element that wasn't happening anymore, so, it was awkward because of that.”

Looking back on his fractured friendship with Duff now, Muniz admitted he regrets “not just continuing to be friends with her, because we had a great friendship.” He hopes he can catch up with her now that they’ve both grown up to tell her why they drifted apart, “because I'm sure she doesn't know any of that happened.”