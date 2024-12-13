Malcolm In The Middle Is Coming Back With A Revival Series

The most dysfunctional family in sitcom history is making a comeback. Two decades after Malcolm in the Middle first aired, Disney+ announced a revival series is in development, and three of the show’s main characters are already confirmed to reprise their roles. Here’s what the new story will be about.

Disney+ confirmed the follow-up series on Dec. 13, with stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek sharing videos emphasizing their excitement to return. “I have been waiting for this moment for 18 years. Let’s find out where Malcolm and his family are now,” Muniz said in his video.

Muniz played teen genius Malcolm in the Fox series, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006. Cranston and Kaczemarek played Malcolm’s beleaguered parents Hal and Lois. In the show’s series finale, Malcolm graduated high school and enrolled in Harvard, while Hal and Lois were shocked to discover that Lois had become pregnant.

Now, fans will get answers to what happened in the 18 years since those final moments. The revival’s logline teases that Malcolm is a father himself now, and will be forced to reconnect with his parents. “Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” the synopsis reads, per Variety.

Fox

But the family reunion is only going to last a limited time. Here’s all the info.

The Revival Will Only Be Four Episodes Long

It sounds like this sequel series will be a quick little treat to. give fans some insight into what Malcolm and his family are up to in 2025. The new show is only going to consist of four episodes. The short run also seems to suggest there won’t be more seasons, but that has yet to be officially revealed.

More OG Cast Members Will Likely Show Up

As of the series’ announcement, only Muniz, Cranston, and Kaczmarek are confirmed to be reprising their roles, but there’s still a chance the rest of Malcolm’s sibling could be back as well. For now, all eyes are on Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfiel, and Erik Per Sullivan to see if they’ll return as Francis, Reese, and Dewey.

The logline also confirms that Malcolm has a daughter, so that role will need to be cast as well.

