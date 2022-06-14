Here's Everything To Know About A Potential First Kill Season 2

When First Kill came to screens in June 2022, fans of author V.E. Schwab’s original short story of hte same name might have known what to expect. But no one could have anticipated that it would go viral. Twitter erupted over the new vampire romance series, shipping the two main characters, Calliope (Imani Lewis) and Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), and the show skyrocketed to No. 2 in the United States, nearly replacing Stranger Things on Netflix’s trending list. After the first season’s cliffhanger of an ending, fans of the show are more than ready for more of Cal and Juliette’s love story, so here’s everything you need to know about a potential First Kill Season 2.

Warning: Spoilers for First Kill Season 1 follow. Cal and Juliette are an unlikely, but oh so intoxicating love, story: Vampire meets vampire hunter, vampire falls in love with vampire hunter, and the two escape their violent families together. For a generation raised on vampire romances, it’s refreshing to see LGBTQ+ characters living through classic YA tropes. The rollercoaster of Season 1 came to a head in the last episode, when tensions reached a screaming crescendo and fans were left totally unsure of what might come next.

The eight-episode series is based on Schwab’s short story... and it is indeed very short — the whole narrative is only 34 pages long. A second season would go beyond Schwab’s already written material and venture into new storylines. How will Theo navigate being a vampire, hunted by his own family? Can Cal and Juliette mend their relationship? Will their families continue fighting to keep them apart? Season 2 could start to answer these questions... as long as it gets renewed.

First Kill Season 2 Potential Cast

Because there is no blueprint for what Season 2 could look like, it’s hard to say if more cast could be added to the series. Based on the popularity of its main characters, Cal (Lewis), Juliette (Hook), Juliette’s impulsive sister Elinor (Gracie Dzienny), and Cal’s immature but loyal brother, Apollo (Dominic Goodman), fans can probably assume these core characters will be back for a potential Season 2. New love interests and/or enemies could easily join the pack as well for a second season.

When the first season ends, almost every character is in a bad place — but Apollo is especially miserable, transformed from his funny, bubbly self to a guilt-ridden hunter looking for vengeance. Goodman has some ideas for how Apollo might change in a potential Season 2. “Either he sits soaking in sadness or he lets it fuel him,” he previously told Elite Daily. “Especially since we see all these monsters at the end of the episode — there's gonna be some monsters in Savannah and I think that they're gonna need Apollo, so we'll see if he’s up for it.”

First Kill Season 2 Predicted Release Date

This potential second season could hit screens as early as winter/spring 2023, as longs as the series is renewed soon and follows a similar production schedule to Season 1. Deadline reported that Season 1 started filming near the end of 2021, meaning the first season only took about six months from beginning of filming to release. This quick turnaround is promising for those who want more.

Schwab, who also wrote and produced on Season 1, took to Instagram to explain how renewal works. On June 12, she wrote on her IG story, “To everyone asking me about a second season, it depends almost entirely on how many people start *and* finish the first season in the first two weeks.” Some cast members reposted this story, encouraging fans to watch the whole series in hopes of getting First Kill renewed for Season 2.

First Kill Season 2 Trailer Theories

Because Netflix has yet to officially renew the series, there is no trailer for First Kill Season 2. While you troll Twitter for the best Caliette ship memes and search Reddit for Season 2 theories, check back here for updates.