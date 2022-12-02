Firefly Lane's Soundtrack Will Have You Crying Through The Decades

Kristin Hannah’s novel Firefly Lane was a bestseller for all the right reasons. A laugh-out-loud tearjerker about a lifelong friendship between two women, it spanned generations from the 1970s to the 2000s. The Netflix series, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is a similarly emotional roller coaster, with costumes and music to match the times. Like the first season, the Firefly Lane Season 2 soundtrack is stuffed to the gills with songs from every era, so you can dance through the tears.

The first season of Firefly Lane ended on a cliffhanger, as fans discovered Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) had a falling out that finally severed their friendship. Season 2, divided into two parts, once again slides through the decades to bring the characters to the point of falling out, with the ultimate promise of putting it all back together again.

As the characters mature through the different eras, they’re constantly surrounded by the songs of the times, and like Season 1, some of Season 2’s episodes are wall-to-wall stuffed with bangers. A few episodes even contain enough tracks to be their own albums, which is to be expected when every episode is also a song title. By the time you put together all the songs together from the season, it’s a playlist that can last a lifetime.

Here are all the songs from Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1.

Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 Episode 1: “Wish You Were Here”

“Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille

“Be Near Me” by ABC

“Sternenhimmel” by Hubert Kah

“Hip Shaking” by Harlow

“True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper

Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 Episode 2: “On The Road”

“I Got A Name” by Jim Croce

“Stars & Stripes Forever” by Bobby Morganstein

“Summertime” by The Pretty Things

“Jesus Is Just Alright with Me” by The Doobie Brothers

“The Virgin” by Gene Clark

“Autumn Leaves” Theremin

“Dreaming My Dreams With You” by Waylon Jennings

“Can’t Find My Way Home” by Blind Faith

Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 Episode 3: “I’m Coming Out”

“Closer to Fine” by Indigo Girls

“My Sherona” by The Knack

“Finally” by CeCe Peniston

“Let’s Go Down” by Terry Reid

Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 Episode 4: “Papa Don’t Preach”

“Funny How Time Slips Away” by Willie Nelson

“I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston

“Vinyl Store” by Carlos Sarmiento & Marco Siniscalco

“You Mean Everything To Me” by Four Tracks

“Here” by Luscious Jackson

“Come and Get It” by The Steppers

“Houses” by Elyse Weinberg

Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 Episode 5: “Simple Twist Of Fate”

“I’m Not Afraid of Love” Sharen Clark & The Product

“Are You Ready For The Sex Girls” by Gleaming Spires

“Ask Me Know Questions” by Bridget St. John

Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 Episode 6: “Reborn On The Fourth Of July”

“Go For it” by Spirit of Brotherhood

“American” by Ray Stinnett

“Milkshake” by Kelis

“Magic Man” by Heart

“Feels So Good” by Daniel Dove, Richard Searle & Patrick Hagenaar

“We Breakin’ Out” by Knight Ryder, Jermain Brown & Calico

“Sidewinder” by Daniel Edwardson & Seamus Sell

“The Star Spangled Banner” by John Stafford Smith

“Don’t It Make You Feel” by The Breathers

“Is That All There Is” by Peggy Lee

Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 Episode 7: “Good Riddance/Time Of Your Life”

“Hot Pants” by Alan Parker & Alan Hawkshaw

“You Got Me” by Nicolas Dagnall, Stella Talpo & Penguin Asylum

“How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston

“Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan and Rufus

“Gangsta Shit” by Voyager 1

Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 Episode 8: “All Apologies”

“Accused of Stealing” by The Delgadoes

“I Want To See You Dancing” by Terry Webster

“So Sorry” by Feist

Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 Episode 9: “Hart Shaped Box”

“Closing” by H Parsley

“Dido’s Lament” by Simone Dinnerstein & Tift Merritt

“Where Evil Grows” by The Poppy Family

“The First Cut Is The Deepest” by Sheryl Crow

“Reykjavik” by Girosan & Lesiman

“See The Hearld Angels Swing” by Georffrey Gascoyne, William Cummings & Felix Mendelssohn

“The Scientist” by Coldplay

Firefly Lane Season 1 and Season 2, Part 1 are streaming on Netflix. Season 2, Part 2, is expected in early 2023.