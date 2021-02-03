Firefly Lane is, much like This Is Us, set across the span of nearly 40 years. But where the NBC series is set in the '80s, '90s, and present-day, Netflix's newest family drama runs from 1974 to 2003. Both shows add visual cues for the past with clothing and technology from different eras. But Firefly Lane goes another step further, filling the past with music reminiscent of specific time periods. The Firefly Lane Season 1 soundtrack is an aural feast of forgotten jams from the '70s, '80s, and early '00s that viewers of every age will enjoy.

Every show has a soundtrack, especially a period-set series with a significant budget like Firefly Lane. But the sheer amount of music from the jump in the series is remarkable. For instance, Episode 1 has eight songs over the course of the 50-odd minutes it runs. Episode 3 is the most stuffed, with no less than 10 tracks, ranging from modern stuff like Jamelia's "Superstar" to the very '70s "Ballroom Blitz" by Sweet.

With so much music, fans are sure to want to sit down with a full tracklist and enjoy the smorgasbord of sound. Luckily, Netflix has a Spotify playlist ready to go for just that occasion:

As for which song plays when over the series, here's a full rundown of the show's soundtrack, episode by episode.

Episode 1

"Time In A Bottle" - Maureen McCormick

"Magic Man" - Heart

"Thousand Watt Work Out" - John Moran

"She Turns My Radio On" - Jim Ford

"Shifting Sands" - The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

"Rush" - Jesus Wayne

"We Got the Neutron Bomb" - The Weirdos

"Tainted Love" - Soft Cell

"Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Elton John

Episode 2

"Time's Up" - TNS

"Hungry Like The Wolf" - Duran Duran

"Oh! Sweet Nuthin" - Velvet Underground

"Perfection" - Future Primitive

"Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" - The Police

Episode 3

"Superstar" - Jamelia

"You're All I Need To Make It" - Johnson, Hawkens, Tatum & Durr

"My My My" - Elyse Weinberg

"Hello New York" - Silverhead

"The Air That I Breathe" - The Hollies

"Tinkertoy Tomorrow" - Milk'n'Cookies

"Be Real" - Sacha Collisson

"You're The Only Thing I've Got Going For Me" - Bill Wright

"Ballroom Blitz" - Sweet

"I Go Wild" - The Three O'Clock

Episode 4

"We Got The Beat" - The GoGos

"I Love You" - Karriem

"Love To Love You Baby" - Donna Summer

"Time After Time" - Eva Cassidy

Episode 5

"Coming Around Again" - Carly Simon

Episode 6

"No Matter What" - Badfinger

"Hey Ya!" - Outkast

"Beri Beri" Kleenex - LiLiPUT

"Reggae On Sunset" - Dhaima

Episode 7

"Come On Eileen" - Dexy's Midnight Runners

"True" - Spandau Ballet

"Burning Up" - Donnell Pitman

"Why Can't I Touch It" - The Buzzcocks

"Brotherman" - The Final Solution

"On Saturday Afternoons in 1963" - Rickie Lee Jones

"Everybody Got Their Something" - Nikka Costa

Episode 8

"Sold Me Down The River" - Silverhead

"Big Sur" - David Wax Museum

"Love Showdown" - Amusement Park

"Sister Christian" - Night Ranger

"Your Love" - Battle & Humphrey

"Slave of Love" - Goldberg

"Only Yesterday" - Thelma Jones

Episode 9

"Crazy" - Patsy Cline

Episode 10

"Silent Night" - Sinead O'Connor

"This Woman's Work" - Kate Bush

"Lucky Lady Love" - Penny Lane

"Raffica Seq. 4 Strong Beat" - Silvano D'Auria

"Who Knows Where The Time Goes" - Eva Cassidy

"Never Tear Us Apart" - INXS

Firefly Lane is on Netflix now.