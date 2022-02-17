Wonho’s New Song “Eye On You” Is The Ultimate Dance Anthem

Wonho has officially made his first comeback of 2022! Five months after dropping his Blue Letter EP in September, the star has now returned with his first single album, Obsession, which features the title track “Eye On You,” as well as the b-side “Somebody.” The record arrived on Wednesday, Feb. 16 along with a sultry music video for “Eye On You” that shows Wonho performing the song’s choreography with a group of backup dancers. “I need your love, I need your touch,” he sings on the track. “I got my eye on you.” His latest single is the ultimate dance anthem and once you read its lyrics, you’ll only become even more ~obsessed~ with the song.

Wonho announced his new single album on Friday, Jan. 21. Days later, he shared a comeback schedule detailing when fans could expect photo and video teasers leading up to his album’s release on Feb. 16. So many things were listed on the agenda, which made fans super excited for everything to come over the next few weeks. Wonho’s fans, named Wenee, received the best gift on Valentine’s Day: A sneak peek at the star’s “Eye On You” MV. The 18-second clip shows Wonho wandering around in a forest in the middle of winter, and at one point, only his silhouette is seen as he crouches down to show off his glowing white eyes as if he’s ready to pounce like a wolf.

Wonho’s official MV arrived on Feb. 16 along with Obsession, and it’s absolutely breathtaking. From gorgeous visuals and mesmerizing choreography, Wonho’s “Eye On You” video has it all.

If you loved the MV, check out the English translation for “Eye On You” below (via HIGHLINE ENTERTAINMENT). The song is all about catching feelings for someone.

Verse 1

After the faded eyes touch each other

Out of my control

Suffocating tension, babe

About to blow up

Pre-Chorus

Come take my heart, ruin me

Don't turn it over

Come closer

Engrave me over your body

I feel your touch, heavy breath

I'm in the moment

Chorus

I got my eye on you

I need your love, I need your touch

I got my eye on you

Engrave me over your body

I got my eye on you

Verse 2

I’m out of my mind

Out of my control

Won't be easy to tame me

You know I'm so savage

Pre-Chorus

Come take my heart, ruin mе

Don't turn it over

Come closеr

Engrave me over your body

I feel your touch, bigger breath

I'm in the moment

Chorus

I got my eye on you

I need your love, I need your touch

I got my eye on you

Engrave me over your body

I got my eye on you

Bridge

I got you stuck inside my head, inside my head

The more I inhale you I’m getting thirstier

I only want you every second

Can’t get you out

Irresistibly, fall into you again

Obsessed deeper I want you on my body

Cant’ get out, feel the moment

Chorus

I got my eye on you

I need your love, I need your touch

I got my eye on you

Engrave me over your body

I got my eye on you

Post-Chorus

(I got you stuck inside my head, my head, my head)

(I got you stuck inside my head)

I got my eye on you

(I got you stuck inside my head, my head, my head)

I got my eye on you

Wonho’s single album, Obsession, is now available on all streaming services.