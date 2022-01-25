Wonho Just Announced His First Single Album, & It’s An Instant Obsession

On Friday, Jan. 21, Wonho gave fans a major music update by announcing his first single album, Obsession, is coming soon. The project will mark the singer’s first Korean release since the arrival of his Blue Letter mini-album in September 2021. Days after making the announcement, Wonho shared the release schedule for Obsession on Twitter, revealing the album will be here this February. Since that’s only weeks away, here’s everything you need to know about Wonho’s Obsession album before it drops.

Fans can’t wait to see what Wonho has in store for 2022, especially after coming out with so much new music in 2021. Besides dropping his Korean mini-albums like Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us and Blue Letter, Wonho released a series of Japanese singles like “Lose,” “On The Way,” and “White Miracle” last year.

Now, Wonho is adding to his discography with the arrival of Obsession in February. That’s right. In less than a month, the star will make his very first comeback of 2022. To make the time fly by, Wonho will share a number of photo and video teasers on social media leading up to the release of Obsession. Here are all the details Wonho has shared about the album so far, from its release date and tracklist to its teaser schedule.

When will Wonho drop his Obsession album?

Obsession will be here on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. KST. (That’s 4 a.m. ET.)

What is the tracklist for Wonho’s Obsession album?

Wonho will share the official tracklist for his album on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

What is the teaser schedule for Wonho’s Obsession album?

On Jan. 24, Wonho posted his comeback schedule on Twitter, revealing the first item on the agenda will be the release of his tracklist on Jan. 26. Afterward, fans can expect a story photo on Feb. 5, Feb. 8, and Feb. 11. He’ll also drop concept photos on Feb. 6, Feb. 9, and Feb. 12. A music video teaser will then arrive on Valentine’s Day, and an album preview will be posted on Feb. 15. Finally, his album will be here on Feb. 16.

February is going to be a busy month for Wonho fans!