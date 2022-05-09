The Wilds might be a series about teenage castaways trying to survive on a deserted island, but that doesn’t mean the soundtrack is all ocean sounds all the time. Set in present-day, Season 1 featured a colorful array of pop tunes, from serious old-school bangers to modern-day hits. Season 2 doubles the cast, adding eight male castaways on a separate journey, and the soundtrack keeps up with the times. Let’s run down every song on The Wilds Season 2 soundtrack, including the bigtime cameo in the second half of the season.

Warning: Spoilers for The Wilds Season 2 follow. Season 1 featured Leah obsessing on the author who groomed her, slept with her, and abandoned her. He was her catalyst for getting into the Dawn of Eve program. In Season 2, Fatin encouraged Leah to aim higher and better, and the girl listened. Except, of course, she went about it her way by deciding to be in love with her favorite rock musician crush, Ben Folds.

As Leah drifted away from reality again, Ben Folds showed up in the flesh. As part of her overactive imagination, he sat with her, listening to her problems. He sang to her (“Brick,” natch), and when she was ready, he coached her into becoming the strong and clever girl who could take down the Dawn of Eve experiment.

But Ben Folds was only one small part of the show’s overall soundtrack. Here’s a rundown, episode by episode, of every song.

The Wilds Season 2, Episode 1 Soundtrack

“Only The Beginning” by Unsecret & Moonwater

“Epiphany” by Taylor Swift

“Salzburg﻿“ by Worakls

“Violence Broken” by Mono

“Whispers” by Halsey

The Wilds Season 2, Episode 3 Soundtrack

“Gloria” by Laura Branagan

“April Come She Will” by Simon & Garfunkel

“Home” by Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeroes

The Wilds Season 2, Episode 4 Soundtrack

“Slow Clap” by Gwen Stafani

The Wilds Season 2, Episode 5 Soundtrack

“Blue Skies” by Ella Fitzgerald

“Darling (Reprise)” by S. Raekwon

“Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance

The Wilds Season 2, Episode 6 Soundtrack

“I Like That” by Bazzi

“Cut to the Feeling” by Carly Rae Jepsen

The Wilds Season 2, Episode 7 Soundtrack

“Wildfire” by Cautious Clay

“Happy Together” by The Turtles

“Brick” by Ben Folds Five

“Ong Sohung” by White Sun

“Stop Breakin’ Down” by The White Stripes

The Wilds Season 2, Episode 8 Soundtrack

“Martha” by Tom Waits

“Juicy” by The Notorious BIG

“It's Alright” by The Impressions

“Vois sur Ton Chemin” by Bruno Coulais & Les Petits Chanteurs de Saint-Marc

“Dreams” by ZHU & Nero

“Personal Jesus” by Depeche Mode

The Wilds Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Prime Video.