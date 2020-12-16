Amazon's latest teen series, The Wilds, is a show that hits the sweet spot between those who love shows on The CW and fans of Survivor. The story features a group of teen girls on their way to a female empowerment retreat when their plane crashes on a deserted island. Now this group of nine young ladies, all from profoundly different upbringings and backgrounds, must build a functioning society among themselves to survive. The songs on The Wilds Season 1 soundtrack reflect the turmoil everyone has over this challenging situation.

With so much angst built into the premise, The Wilds soundtrack was always going to include emotional bops. But fans didn't know how much or if an album would follow. Some shows, like Hulu's Normal People or Netflix's The Witcher, do put out official Spotify playlists or albums, but it's hit and miss. But The Wilds had the bonus of being an Amazon production. As older fans will remember, Amazon started as a place to buy CDs through the mail and has, over time, transformed that part of the business into a music streaming service. It was only natural to assemble a playlist of the songs in the series on Amazon Music and then release it on Spotify as well.

Here's the full official playlist for Season 1 of The Wilds.