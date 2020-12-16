Amazon's latest teen series, The Wilds, is a show that hits the sweet spot between those who love shows on The CW and fans of Survivor. The story features a group of teen girls on their way to a female empowerment retreat when their plane crashes on a deserted island. Now this group of nine young ladies, all from profoundly different upbringings and backgrounds, must build a functioning society among themselves to survive. The songs on The Wilds Season 1 soundtrack reflect the turmoil everyone has over this challenging situation.
With so much angst built into the premise, The Wilds soundtrack was always going to include emotional bops. But fans didn't know how much or if an album would follow. Some shows, like Hulu's Normal People or Netflix's The Witcher, do put out official Spotify playlists or albums, but it's hit and miss. But The Wilds had the bonus of being an Amazon production. As older fans will remember, Amazon started as a place to buy CDs through the mail and has, over time, transformed that part of the business into a music streaming service. It was only natural to assemble a playlist of the songs in the series on Amazon Music and then release it on Spotify as well.
Here's the full official playlist for Season 1 of The Wilds.
- "Broken" Empress Of
- "Deadly Valentine" Charlotte Gainsbourg
- "Raise Your Glass" P!nk
- "Good Intentions" Jennifer O'Connor
- "I Won't Hurt You" The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band
- "Reckoner" Radiohead
- "Old Dream" Paul Bergmann
- "Pretty Waste" Bones UK
- "Tu Vuo' Fa L'americano" Renato Carosone
- "Angeles" Elliott Smith
- "Grrrl Like" Dope Saint Jude
- "Fallen Angel" Poison
- "School" Nirvana
- "O Come All Ye Faithful" Hannah Kerr
- "O Holy Night" Josh Groban
- "Bomb Intro/Pass That Dutch" Missy Elliott
- "Oh Damn" Haley Reinhart
- "Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 1 in G major" Yo-Yo Ma
- "Sway" Ceraadi
- "The Ghost In You" Robyn Hitchcock
- "That Ain't You" Black Moon
- "Cake By The Ocean" DNCE
- "Worries" Rosa Pullman
- "Walk On the Wild Side" Lou Reed
- "Only God Knows" Young Fathers feat. Leith Congregational Choir
- "God Flex" Tedashii feat. Trip Lee
- "Girl Blunt" Leikeli47
- "Any Man Of Mine" Shania Twain
- "Starships" Nicki Minaj
- "Oh No" Softee
- "Me and the Devil" Soap&Skin
- "Feels Like Heaven" Ariel Pink
- "Aquarela do Brasil" Erasmo Carlos