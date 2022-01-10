Here Are All The Songs On Euphoria's Season 2 Soundtrack

Euphoria’s influence on Gen Z fashion and makeup trends is very clear, but the HBO drama is also a powerhouse when it comes to introducing viewers to their new favorite songs. I mean, Drake *is* one of the executive producers, after all. The show’s first season was filled with experimental hip hop and alternative pop-rock from artists ranging from A-list superstars to up-and-coming unknowns. And the songs on Euphoria’s Season 2 soundtrack are just as good.

Music really is a central element of Euphoria, which the show fully emphasized in its Season 1 finale. The first season ended with a totally unexpected song and dance routine, debuting a new original song by Euphoria’s composer Labrinth and star Zendaya called “All for Us.” The synth-y hip hop track marked Zendaya’s long-awaited return to music, and it was also a totally unique way to wrap up Season 1 and put a spotlight on music’s powerful role in the series. As the track played, Zendaya’s character Rue moved through choreographed scenes on a psychedelic journey after relapsing.

There’s no guarantee that Zendaya will bless us with another surprise song release in Season 2, but here’s hoping!

Even if fans don’t get a new Zendaya song, the second season of Euphoria is already stacked with throwback hits from legends like 2Pac and Poison, as well as recent hits from buzzy artists like Orville Peck and Big Mali. If you’re looking for your next turn-up anthem, check out all the songs that have been featured in Season 2 of Euphoria. You can also keep up with all the tracks on HBO’s official Euphoria Spotify playlist.

Euphoria Season 2, Episode 1 Soundtrack

"Don't Be Cruel" by Billy Swan

"I Want Action" by Poison

"Hit 'Em Up" by 2Pac

"Right Down the Line" by Gerry Rafferty

"Dirty Work" by Steely Dan

"Nate Growing Up" by Labrinth

"Dead of Night" by Orville Peck

"Hypnotize" by The Notorious B.I.G.

"Runway" by Blaq Tuxedo

"Back That Azz Up" by Juvenile, Lil Wayne, and Mannie Fresh

"Uhuh Yeah" by G.L.A.M and Colbie

"DIRT" By B.O.B

"Party Up" by DMX

"Madonna" by Tarik

"4,5,6" by Big Mali

"The Lake" by Labrinth

"(I Just) Died In Your Arms” by Cutting Crew

Euphoria Season 2 airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.