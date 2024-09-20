In Emily In Paris Season 4, Gabriel went from charming French chef to emotionally unavailable ex-boyfriend. It’s no wonder fans are now shipping Emily with Marcello, her Italian love interest. Even for Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel on the show, his character’s behavior has been hard to “understand” since he’s been acting like a “victim.”

After a reported asked Bravo if he considered Gabriel the “villain” this season, Bravo replied, “That’s a great question.” He continued, “Reading the script this last season, it was like, ‘Ah, I don’t really like what is becoming and where this storyline is going.’”

“I loved Part 1 cause [he was] reconnecting with Emily, and it was fun to play,” he added. “But Part 2 was weird. It was really weird to shoot the ski… all that stuff was… I don’t understand him anymore. But we’ll see. Darren [Star] has plans, so I’m just following him.” (Darren Star is the show’s creator.)

ICYMI, in Episode 6, Gabriel ditches Emily on top of a mountain to chase after Camille (who he believes is pregnant with his baby). Emily, who cannot ski, essentially falls down the mountain and is eventually saved by Marcello.

The moment prompted a lot of emotions from fans of the show. One wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, “the way gabriel abandoned emily at the top of the mountain knowing that she doesn’t know how to ski??? what a loser omg.”

It sounds like Bravo is inclined to agree with these critics. “You know, at the end of the day, I’m just an actor and I’m here to say my lines. But yeah, it’s kinda weird,” he said. “I don’t think he’s the villain, but he definitely has trouble understanding the dynamics and he naively thinks he’s the victim but he needs to own up to his mistakes and man up a bit.”

Bravo added, “[It is] more fun to play when he was just cheekily playful and in love.”

The Netflix hit is officially coming back for a fifth season, so maybe Bravo will get his wish of playing a more romantic Gabriel once more.