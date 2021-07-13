It’s safe to say that Emily In Paris has been met with mixed reviews since the Netflix comedy arrived in fall 2020. While many viewers took issue with its ridiculous storylines and stereotypical depictions of French culture, the show took over social media and got tons of awards attention. Now, Emily in Paris has been nominated for a 2021 Emmy, and Twitter has *thoughts*.

ICYMI: Emily In Paris follows its titular protagonist (played by Lily Collins), a 20-something American who’s unexpectedly sent to the City of Love for work and embarks on a series of increasingly frothy, unlikely misadventures with her new friends and snobby coworkers. Sure, it’s an easy show to watch, with gorgeous locations, actors, and outfits. But many people were quick to point out that the show just isn’t believable. Emily’s Instagram account goes viral, but her content is pretty damn basic. She treats her friends pretty terribly and faces almost no consequences for her actions, and her French coworkers are rude caricatures of how many Americans imagine Parisians to be.

Even so, Emily In Paris has raked in nominations at major awards shows. At the Golden Globes, the show was nominated for Best Comedy, while Collins received a lead actress nod for her performance as Emily. The Globes have always had a few out-there nominations (and it was later revealed that the show basically bribed members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association) but the 2021 Emmy Awards proved Emily In Paris’ success was no fluke. TV’s biggest awards ceremony nominated the show for Outstanding Comedy Series. Naturally, Twitter exploded.

Whether viewers like it or not, Emily In Paris has proven that it’s here to stay, especially since the Netflix hit is officially returning for Season 2. The series is currently filming in Paris, so expect to catch up with Emily sometime in the near future. And according to creator Darren Star, our leading lady will be a little less annoying this time around. “The first season didn’t cover that much chronological time,” he explained to Variety. “[This time], Emily will embrace the city a little bit more.” Emily is still learning to embrace Paris, but the Academy has certainly embraced her!