Ellen Pompeo Surprised Grey's Fans With An Unexpected Reunion Video

The ghosts of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are going strong. Although characters come and go on Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo is giving fans the content they want to see and keeping in touch with her former co-stars. On Friday, May 11, the star shared a cute reunion on her Instagram Stories, and it proves Pompeo is still hanging out with some fan-favorite characters off set. Ellen Pompeo’s video with Eric Dane and Justin Chambers is such a gift.

Pompeo shared the joyful reunion in a couple of brief video updates. The first clip begins with Pompeo seated next to Dane (aka Dr. McSteamy) at a restaurant’s outdoor patio. As the camera pans, you see Chambers standing awkwardly behind the pair, acting like a waiter, as he’s folding a white napkin. Aware of the camera, he asks, "What would you like for dinner?" and Pompeo laughs.

The following clip shows another close-up of Chambers and Dane, with the caption, “It’s a hard knock life,” as Pompeo gives us a little dose of tongue-in-cheek humor, sharing how lucky she is.

Dane left the show after Season 9 of Grey’s Anatomy had Dr. Marc Sloan, aka McSteamy, and Chyler Leigh’s Lexie Grey perish in a plane crash. On the other hand, Chambers left the show when his character, Dr. Alex Karev, left his wife Jo (played by Camilla Luddington) for his ex-wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), who had secretly given birth to his twins. Unfortunately, the final episode only showcased a voiceover from Chambers, and fans were pretty upset that his wife Jo only got a goodbye letter.

Some fans on Twitter jumped on the chance to share the sweet reunion:

Pompeo has shown her support and love for the actors who’ve left Grey’s on a few occasions. In April 2021, she posted a cute photo of her and Dane, alongside a heartwarming caption, which celebrated his guest star spot during Dr. Meredith Grey’s beach dream sequence in Season 17. “Old friends are the best friends... wait wait....but I don’t mean WE are old... I meant that we’ve known each other a LONG time,” she wrote. Pompeo added, “yes, that’s what I mean we are like two spring chicks, well one spring chick and one SILVER FOX @realericdane love and appreciate you!!! @greysabc.”

The Season 17 finale also brought back Sandra Oh’s character Cristina Yang in a subtle way — although she didn’t appear onscreen.

Luckily for fans who were convinced Grey’s Anatomy would end with Season 17, Deadline reported the show got greenlit for Season 18 in early May, so bring on more of the hospital drama (and more Pompeo reunions, please).