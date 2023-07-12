Elizabeth Olsen Fans Are In The Trenches After Her Emmys Snub

Ah, Emmys season — a perplexing time where people either gag over well-deserved nominations or controversial snubs. It’s an emotional rollercoaster that’s long followed the ceremony, and this year appears to be no different. On July 12, the nominees for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced and several talented names (sorry, Harrison Ford) were missing from the list. Another notable name? Elizabeth Olsen. The actor wasn’t recognized for her *chef’s kiss* of a performance in HBO’s limited series Love & Death, and online fans aren’t here for it.

Olsen’s lack of nominations shocked fans, as the series was expected to be a hot commodity even before its release. On Apr. 25, two days before the show’s premiere, Variety reported Olsen — who starred as Candy Montgomery, a real-life Texas woman who killed her next door neighbor in 1980 — was submitted for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. Meanwhile, her co-star Jesse Plemons made a landing in the Supporting Actor category.

The series ended with mixed reviews from critics; however, many couldn’t deny that Olsen’s emotive presence outshined any predictable blunder in the show’s script. That same fate seemed to follow Jessica Biel’s retelling of the same incident (2022’s Candy).

While the minds behind Love & Death saw Olsen’s potential, Emmy voters did not. The series only landed one nomination: Plemons’ supporting actor nod. This sparked backlash on Twitter, where many users couldn’t wrap their minds around recognizing Plemons’ performance and not Olsen’s. In another corner, fans dug deep into their fan-cam bag and shared their favorite moments from Love & Death in protest. These clips heavily saw Olsen nailing Montgomery’s alleged personality: One moment, a joyous suburban housewife. Another, a bloody axe-wielder.

That’s not to say the Lead Actress category wasn’t stacked. The tab included: Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Ali Wong (Beef), Dominique Fishback (Swarm) Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six). Even with such a notable roster, Twitter couldn’t ignore Olsen’s absence.

People were shocked Olsen didn’t receive at least one nomination.

Fans are still gagged over Olsen’s tearful moments in Love & Death.

Elizabeth Olsen, you’ll always be famous.