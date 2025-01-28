A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 27, 2025. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 26, it secured their spot in the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. To celebrate, Taylor Swift rushed onto the field after the game to give Travis Kelce a big kiss. Cameras also caught a sweet exchange between the two in between kisses. READ MORE

TRENDING

ICYWW...

When it comes to One Tree Hill characters, Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) was *that* girl. Maintaining her Queen B status wasn’t cheap, though. As a fashion girly, Brooke kept up with the latest early aughts style and beauty trends. She also drove to school in her iconic blue Volkswagen Beetle, and lived in a nice house with her parents before moving out in Season 2. By the end of the series, though, Brooke and her husband Julian bought her parents’ old house with the red door back, so she got to live out her childhood dreams.

Even though she isn’t from the luxurious Upper East Side of Manhattan like Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl or Newport Beach, California like Marissa in The O.C., spending a day as Brooke Davis is expensive. Here, we’ll give you a full breakdown of what it costs to be Brooke from One Tree Hill for a day. READ MORE

NEW MUSIC

Mother Monster is back. READ MORE

North-chan is back. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

—Prank Calls Are Back, Baby

—TikTok's "Punch Card" Trend Is An Easy Way To Track Goals

—The Messy Bun Is Back, So Ditch That Slicked-Back Updo

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.