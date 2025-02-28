A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Feb. 28, 2025. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kim Kardashian got candid about her sex life on The Kardashians... only for her NSFW sex confession to be bleeped out on the show. During a Feb. 27 episode, Kim started to reveal some intimate details before the sounds of animals — specifically monkeys and chickens — drowned her out.

New York’s hottest club is the Margaritaville in Times Square, at least according to Rebecca Black. This place has everything: vaguely island-inspired cuisine, tropical storm effects, and a two-story-tall Statue of Liberty that doubles as a VIP booth. Jimmy Buffett is playing on loop.

“It's a perfect vibe for my chaotic, slightly hungover self this morning,” Black tells me as we sit down for lunch on a dreary Tuesday, overlooking Times Square traffic and the fake Lady Liberty.

If anyone would know New York’s hottest clubs without living in the city, it might be Black. The 27-year-old singer has blossomed from the teenager who gave us “Friday,” one of the first YouTube-viral smashes in pop culture, into an unexpectedly ambitious and experimental rising star in queer pop. She staked her claim in the club world last October with a Boiler Room DJ set in Washington D.C., closing with a brilliant mashup of “Friday” and Charli XCX’s “360.” As one TikTok commenter put it, “maybe friday was brat all along and we were too naive to see it.” READ MORE

Find out which one of these two 🍒 fragrances reigns supreme.

It's a fresh take on floral.

