There was a time when Drake rarely posted pictures of his son, Adonis, but that has changed in recent years and the rapper could not be more proud to be a dad. The tot is growing up right before our eyes, with many of his most special moments being shared to Drake’s Instagram page. Oh, and when his fourth birthday rolled around, the cuteness level was cranked up an extra notch. Drake shared the sweetest photos of Adonis to Instagram for his fourth birthday.

Adonis is one lucky little guy and each year, he receives a birthday bash of epic proportions. When he turned three, Adonis had an elaborate space-themed party that was well-documented on Instagram. So, in 2021, Drake decided it was time show some love once again. He threw his son an elaborate racecar-themed party and the photos are everything.

In pics posted to Instagram, Drake was seen kneeling with his son in front of a plethora of black and white checkered balloons and a poster that read "Adonis races into 4." The father-son duo both flashed wide smiles for the camera. “TEACHA, MORE LIFE KID,” Drake captioned the post.

Drake followed up with another black-and-white photo booth pic and it was equally sweet. “Happy 4th birthday Adonis,” the text on the pic read.

Fans didn’t see much of Adonis in his first three years of life, but his famous father finally introduced him to the world in March 2020. Drake shared a pic of Adonis to Instagram with a lengthy caption about finding joy.

He later opened up about his decision to share photos of his son publicly on Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music.

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," Drake said. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket... I just wanted to free myself of that."

And in 2021, as Adonis celebrated another year around the sun, he was surrounded by so much love.