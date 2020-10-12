On Sunday, Oct. 11, Drake celebrated Adonis turning three years old. The rapper rarely shares pictures of his son, so Drake’s Instagram of Adonis’ third birthday party was a surprise for fans. The star's followers can't get over how adorable the photos are because both Drake and Adonis have the biggest smiles on their faces. By the looks of it, the family get-together was such a special day for everyone.

Whenever the rapper shares pictures of Adonis, fans can't help but gush since they only come every once in a while. In the past, Drake explained he doesn't post about Adonis much in order to maintain his privacy. "I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket," Drake revealed in a May 3 interview on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio.

For his son's third birthday, however, Drake made an exception. The star shared a snapshot of the pair from Adonis' birthday party, showing Drake smiling down at the toddler while surrounded by huge, space-themed birthday balloons. "Young Stunna," Drake wrote.

Over on his IG Story, Drake gave fans another peek at the festivities. He shared a second picture with Adonis, and one with the toddler hugging his grandmother, Sandi Graham.

Sophie Brussaux, who is the mother of Adonis, also shared a sweet tribute in honor of the birthday boy. She even gave Drake a shoutout in the process. "Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi 💝," Brussaux wrote. alongside a close up of Adonis wearing the cutest little astronaut costume. (It even has a nametag!)

Drake's father took to Instagram to share some love for his grandson as well. "Happy Birthday to my little pride and joy I love you little guy, you make me very proud to see that you’re the one to carry on the Graham tradition. Happy Birthday Grandson," he wrote.

Adonis is one lucky boy. He has so many people who love him!