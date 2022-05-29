Dove Cameron paid tribute to the late Cameron Boyce in a Instagram post for what would have been his 23rd birthday on May 28. Cameron’s birthday post for Boyce included a throwback video of the two and an emotional message to the actor, who died unexpectedly in his sleep at the age of 20 in July 2019. Cameron reflected on the moments she shared with Boyce and told her late friend, “I will love you, unchangingly.”

Fans from all over the globe honored Cameron Boyce for what would have been his 23rd birthday on Saturday, May 28. Cameron, who was a close friend and former Descendants costar of the late actor, was just one of the celebs who took time to celebrate Boyce. The 26-year-old shared an emotional post on Instagram Saturday, which featured a black-and-white video of herself and Boyce sitting on a panel. Cameron reaches out hold Boyce's hand in the clip for a sweet moment that certainly highlights the close friendship they shared. Cameron captioned the video with a touching message written directly to the late actor. She began, "Somewhere unnamed, these moments are all still occurring for the first time, for the millionth time, in real time and all at once, just as real as I remember them 'then.'" She then continued on, writing, "You are here, still. We feel you, still. I will love you, unchangingly, just like this,” before closing her message by telling the late actor, “Happy birthday."

Cameron's IG post also featured a handwritten note on lined paper. The note said, "Maybe heaven is a jazz club.”

Boyce died unexpectedly in his sleep in July 2019 at age 20. Boyce's death was later attributed to "an ongoing medical condition" that caused a seizure in his sleep, per a statement from a Boyce family spokesperson at the time.

Sofia Carson, another one of Boyce’s friends and Disney Channel costars, also honored the late actor on Saturday. Carson shared throwback video on Instagram that featured a Boyce playing on an acoustic guitar and singing along. “Our Angel. Forever. I adore you my Cam,” Carson wrote in the caption.

With the outpour of birthday tributes on Saturday, it’s clear that Boyce touched so many people’s lives.