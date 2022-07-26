This Tiny Clue Hints At Meatball's Fate On The Bachelorette

At the end of the July 25 episode of The Bachelorette, audiences made it through might be one of the weirdest rose ceremonies of all time. The two Bachelorettes divided the men between them, which led to fan-favorite James “Meatball” Clarke getting eliminated. But, at the very end of the episode, he returned and begged Rachel to take him back. The episode ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering if Meatball will come back on The Bachelorette.

After Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey got fed up with dating the same group of men, they decided to make a change by asking the men to choose to continue dating just one of them. It mostly worked out, except for a few of the guys who rejected Rachel’s rose and weren’t offered a rose by Gabby either. That was the case with Meatball, who, according to him, made an “in the moment” decision to reject Rachel’s rose because he’d spent more time with Gabby. Gabby didn’t offer him a rose though, and so he was sent home. But the last scene of the Week 4 episode showed Meatball asking Rachel for another chance with her. The Week 4 promo offers a few quick glimpses of Meatball, which could be a clue that he gets to return to The Bachelorette for at least another week.

In the sneak peek of the Week 4 episode, Gabby, Rachel, and their two groups of suitors all travel to Paris to soak in the romance. At the beginning of the clip, Rachel’s guys all run toward her, and Meatball can very clearly be seen in the middle of the pack. It looks like Rachel decided to let Meatball tag along for more of the journey after all.

Not only does it look like Meatball comes back to The Bachelorette, but it seems like he might get embroiled in some of the drama of next week’s episode, too. Halfway through the promo, Rachel sits with a man who tells her someone else was talking about the Bachelorettes, saying, “He made a vulgar comparison. Something about, ‘I don’t trust these b*tches.’” It’s hard to make out the face of the man talking to Rachel, but he looks a lot like Meatball, so there’s a good chance Bachelor Nation will be seeing a lot more of him on The Bachelorette.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.