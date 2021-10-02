Dixie D'Amelio's Met Gala Look Is The Most Epic Halloween Costume Idea

If anyone knows how to turn heads, it’s Dixie D’Amelio. The TikTok star is a fashion icon in the making and she proved just how stylish she really is at the 2021 Met Gala. Gone were D’Amelio’s signature sweatpants and in came a gorgeous look from Valentino — provided by the brand itself. Not only is it the ultimate honor to be dressed by the Italian fashion house, but it’s an even bigger one to be invited to the Met Gala in the first place. If, like me, your ticket got lost in the mail this year, at least you can fake it until you make it at home. Here’s how to wear Dixie D'Amelio's 2021 Met Gala look this Halloween.

For her first appearance at the star-studded event, she decided to make a statement. While her crêpe mini dress was relatively simple, her accessories were anything but. D’Amelio opted for a massive feathered hat and long white gloves to complete her look. Basically, she was looking like a modern version of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany’s. Following the event, D’Amelio’s hairstylist told Elite Daily how crucial the statement accessories really were. “This look was all about the hat,” celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko said. “We decided to go with a sleek bun vs. a ponytail because it was more Audrey Hepburn and classic.”

So, how does one create D’Amelio’s Audrey Hepburn-inspired look from home? Step one is to secure an attention-grabbing hat.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Etsy has an extravagant feathered option that will make the perfect addition to your ensemble. At $95, it’s not exactly cheap, but it is a lot of hat.

It’s easy to mimic D’Amelio’s elegant white gloves with a more cost effective option. These satin gloves will only run you $8.

The base of your look is a simple black mini dress such as this one from Old Navy.

To complete the look, turn to a strappy and see-through pair of sandals.

D’Amelio was the epitome of class at the Met Gala and since social media celebrities rarely get invited, her presence was a huge deal. With these (affordable) pieces, you can bring some big time energy of your own to your Halloween look this year.