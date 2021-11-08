Here's How To Get 1 Month Of Disney+ For Just $1.99

November 2019 was the moment when the way people watch TV began to change in earnest, with the release of Disney’s single-production-studio streaming service, Disney+. The experiment posited that audiences at home would pay a small monthly fee to access the famed Disney vault, along with exclusive Disney-branded content. Two years on, the streaming service is a rousing success with over 100 million subscribers. To celebrate, Disney+ Day’s 2021 sale is offering all sorts of goodies, including a Disney+ one-month subscription for $1.99.

Arriving Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, two years to the day since the streaming service launched, Disney+ Day is billed as the House of Mouse saying thank you to all its loyal fans. There are a plethora of new titles debuting as part of the celebration, including Marvel’s hit film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise, which will move from the Premier Access tier to be available to all. For current subscribers, there will be special perks at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

For anyone who hasn’t joined the party or canceled Disney+ once Loki ended, there’s a new enticement to get on board. Disney+ will knock $6 off its usual monthly price, dropping the regular subscription price from $7.99 a month to $1.99.

But that’s only the beginning. Disney+ subscribers will have the blue carpet rolled out for them at WDW and Disneyland California, and Disneyland Paris with extended hours for Disney+ members, as well as complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads. ShopDisney will have free shipping starting Nov. 12 and new products from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel. Funko will also get in on the action with 10% off all Disney figures and the debut of new Star Wars bobbleheads based on The Book of Boba Fett. Disney Publishing will offer select $0.99 eBooks starting Nov. 8 and running through Nov. 17.

But what Disney is best known for are its TV series and movies. To that end, Disney and AMC Theaters will be doing surprise screenings around the U.S. And by “surprise,” they really mean “surprise.” You show up at the theater; you get your ticket and a free poster, and concessions. Then you sit down, and you won’t know the movie (or the short) until the lights go down. Will it be a classic like Snow White? Will it be Avengers: Endgame? To see if an AMC near you is participating, check the list.

Plus there are a slew of new titles debuting on Disney+ above and beyond what was already announced:

A Billie Eilish documentary feature The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

New episodes of Assembled and Marvel Studios Legends. The former will feature The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, the latter sets up the upcoming Hawkeye.

2007’s Enchanted with Amy Adams finally arrives on the service

The debut of Disney Channel original movie Spin

Fancy Nancy Season 3 launches day-and-date with the series premiere on Disney Junior

All that and you can expect a lot of trailers, featurettes, and other special looks to appear randomly all day on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and on other Disney-owned channels from ESPN to ABC. In short, brace yourselves. Disney+ Day is coming.