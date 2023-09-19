9 Cozy Disney Movies That Are Made For Fall Movie Nights

The summer sun is fading into the rearview now, which means it’s the perfect season for some chill, cozy movie nights. After a relaxing day watching the leaves fall on a hike in the woods, or picking apples with your friends, there’s no better way to spend the long fall nights than by inviting everyone over to revisit some classic movies that capture the magic of the season. Whether you’re looking for something that celebrates the natural beauty of autumn, a comedy that will make going back to school less depressing, or an inspiring underdog story to pump you up for football season, these Disney movies are all the perfect picks this fall.

Thankfully, Disney+ is packed with tons of fall-themed movies, which range from throwback cartoons that will transport you back to your childhood to recent releases that you may not have seen yet. Already looking forward to Halloween? Get the spooky szn started early with all your favorite haunting flicks. Or maybe you’re feeling the back-to-school blues? Lift your spirits as you trudge through those first few weeks back by checking out a fun-filled high school comedy. Whatever the vibe, there’s always going to be that perfect movie to have you feeling the autumnal energy. Here are the Disney movies that will have you falling for the season.

1. Frozen II

Disney

The first Frozen movie was all about winter, but the sequel heated things up a bit by focusing on a fall setting. As Elsa and Anna celebrate the beginning of fall in Arendelle, they are drawn to the Enchanted Forest where they must uncover the truth about the elemntal spirits that reside there. The woods are animated beautifully with bright-red leaves that swirl like magic.

2. Bridge to Terabithia

Nothing captures the nostalgic feeling of fall better than reminiscing on the days you and your friends played make-believe in the woods. Bridge to Terabithia brings that magic to life — just be prepared to cry, because it’s not all fun and games.

3. Pocahontas

When it comes to capturing the natural beauty of fall, Pocahontas is top-tier. The 1995 classic brings the vibrancy of the falling leaves to life by showing viewers how to paint with all the colors of the wind.

4. Remember the Titans

Disney

Fall also means football season, and whether you’re a fan of the sport or not, it’s the perfect excuse to watch (or rewatch) one of the best football movies ever. Remember the Titans is guaranteed to get anyone in their feels, even if they don’t really understand what a running back does.

5. The Fox and the Hound

This Disney animated feature is an oldie, but a goodie... especially around fall time. Not only is the unexpected friendship at the center of the movie adorable, but the woodsy setting and rustic art style just emanate the coziest of fall vibes.

6. Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

For so many high schooler, homecoming is the first big celebration of each fall. At last, there’s something fun to do to kick off the school year right. The Disney Channel Original Movie Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior combines that exhilaration with some kung-fu, fantasy drama, as potential Homecoming Queen Wendy Wu discovers she’s the last hope to defeat an ancient evil.

7. Brave

Pixar movies are always a good choice for when you want to get into your feels, and Brave has the added bonus of bring the mythical, natural wonders of the Scottish countryside to life. You’ll start to notice all the beautiful details surrounding you on your next walk after watching this movie.

8. Into the Woods

Disney

Fairy tales? Musicals? Meryl Streep? Into the Woods really has it all, and its dark, foggy forest setting makes it the perfect movie to watch as the nights get longer.

9. Hocus Pocus

For so many people, fall really just means one thing: Halloween. And Halloween just isn’t Halloween without your annual Hocus Pocus rewatch! And this year, you can make it a double feature, since Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+ as well.

