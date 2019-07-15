At this point, it is starting to feel like every single Disney cartoon is getting a live-action remake, so it should come as no real surprise one of the only animated classics that has yet to have a remake announced is rumored to be Disney's next big project. A live-action Pocahontas movie is reportedly in development at Disney, according to We Got This Covered, and the new movie will likely look very different from the 1995 cartoon.

Over the past several years, Disney has notably refocused its attention on releasing reimagined versions of the studio's animated classics. The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, and Aladdin are just a few of the recent live-action remakes to hit theaters, and remakes of The Lion King, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, and more are set to be released in the near future. One of the only movies from Disney's '90s animated heyday that has not yet been announced as an upcoming live-action remake is Pocahontas, but apparently, that movie is already in its early stages.

The new report claims that Disney is currently on the lookout for a Native American actress to lead a live-action Pocahontas, and that the new movie will likely go in a much more historically accurate direction rather than mirror the overly romanticized love story of the cartoon. When the animated original was released in 1995, it drew criticism from Native Americans and historians over the liberties the story took with its portrayal of the relationship between Pocahontas and English colonist John Smith. Pocahontas is based on true events in Virginia in the early 1600s, but although Pocahontas and John Smith existed, there is no evidence that suggests they ever had a romantic relationship.

From what it sounds like, the direction Disney is planning to take with its rumored Pocahontas remake somewhat mirrors how the studio is reimagining Mulan, the other major Disney movie that is based on a true story. The recently released first trailer for the live-action Mulan revealed that the new film would adhere more closely to the legend of the Chinese warrior, seemingly forgoing the added silliness of talking animals or big musical numbers. Similarly, fans may expect a new Pocahontas movie to also sideline Pocahontas' animal pals Meeko and Flit to focus instead on a more accurate portrayal of the real Pocahontas' story.

Of course, it is still too early to know for sure what Disney may actually be planning for a live-action Pocahontas, since its development is still just a rumor. If Disney really is in the early stages of putting a Pocahontas remake together, fans will still likely have to wait several years before it hits theaters. Disney's string of live-action remakes already stretches to the end of 2020, with Cruella's release next holiday season. And after that, there are still tons of live-action remakes lined up without announced release dates yet, including The Little Mermaid, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Pinocchio.

We will just have to wait to see if Disney officially announces a Pocahontas remake in the future.