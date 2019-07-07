The FIFA Women's World Cup final blessed the world with a lot of good things: Team USA's fourth consecutive World Cup title, two incredible goals, and a solid game against the Netherlands. But viewers and Disney fans also got an additional treat during the game, because they got to see the first trailer for Disney's Mulan remake. The first live-action Mulan trailer teases some intense moments in the Disney remake, and you'll definitely want to check it out.

Disney's new Mulan is joining an ever-growing list of live-action Disney films like Aladdin, Dumbo, and the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The one minute 30 second trailer starts off with Mulan's family telling Mulan that the matchmaker has found her "an auspicious match." In the scene that follows, Mulan's life is shown straddling two very different worlds. In the first world, she's being trained to be a good wife by being composed, graceful, and disciplined. In the second world, the same Mulan is training to be a powerful warrior and fighter, where she was also need to be composed, graceful, and disciplined.

In the trailer's closing line, Mulan can be heard saying, "it is my duty to fight."

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

More to come...