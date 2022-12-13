Aubrey Plaza Knows What *Really* Went Down Between Harper & Cameron

The White Lotus Season 2 finale solved one major mystery, but it left another one open-ended. Fans still don’t know what happened between Harper and Cameron when they ran off together. Did they really have sex? Or was Ethan reading too much into an innocent situation? Only a couple people know the actual answer to those questions, and their answers are kind of conflicting.

During a Dec. 12 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Aubrey Plaza maybe cleared up the mystery surrounding her and Theo James’ characters. When asked how far Harper and Cameron’s rendezvous in Harper’s hotel room really went, Plaza suggested it may have been a bit more than just a kiss, but it never escalated to full-on sex. “I know what happened, OK? And what happened is we did some stuff, and I hated every minute of it,” Plaza shared. “It was disgusting. And there was no penetration.”

On the show, Harper insisted to her husband Ethan that she only kissed Cameron, nothing more, but Meyers guessed she may have grabbed Cameron’s butt as well. Plaza suggested that the hookup went a bit further than that: “Well, I think I grabbed a little bit more than that.”

Plaza’s responses seemed to indicate she thinks the hookup was a bit more steamy than Harper let on, but it’s also important to note her insight should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Not only does Plaza love to joke around, but she also admitted to Meyers that she has yet to watch beyond Episode 2 of this season. That means she doesn’t even know how the whole maybe-affair was shown to fans, nor how Harper’s response to it all ended up being edited.

On the other hand, the show’s creator, Mike White, actually seemed to have the opposite reading of Plaza’s. In his interview that aired following the finale, White admitted there’s a lot of intentional vagueness there, but he personally thought Harper was telling the truth about it not progressing further than a kiss. “The question of whether Harper and Cameron did more than the kiss, I think probably that’s just all that happened,” White said. “At the same time, there’s some time that isn’t completely accounted for, and I think that’s why it’s eating at Ethan.”

The Harper and Cameron question may never get an entirely clear answer, but TBH, that ambiguity is part of the point. Whatever happened behind those closed doors, it encouraged Ethan to finally let loose and wound up bringing the spark back to Harper and Ethan’s relationship.

The White Lotus Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.