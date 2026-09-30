Devon Sawa played a very unexpected role in the beginnings of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story. Back in 2023, when the pop singer and NFL star had only just revealed their romance to the world, Kelce described how an underrated 1994 Sawa movie helped invite him into the Swift family.

During a December 2023 episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce revealed his future wife’s brother Austin surprised him with a copy of Little Giants over the holidays. “He actually made me feel like a child,” Kelce said. “He handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: Little Giants.”

Kelce’s devotion to the childhood movie, which is set in his home state of Ohio, is very well-documented on social media. And Sawa, who played the film’s star quarterback, has definitely felt the love.

“It's very flattering,” Sawa tells Elite Daily. “I love both of them [Kelce and Swift]. I think the world of her, and I'm a fan of his. So I'm happy that they watched that movie or are fans of it.”

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The renewed fandom in Little Giants has led Sawa to consider potentially returning to the world of his first major movie. He admits that most millennials beg the actor to do a sequel of his biggest hit ‘90s movie, but he’s more inclined to entertain the idea of another Little Giants.

“People are always like, ‘Would you do a Casper sequel?’ And I'm like, ‘I'm a little old, but sure.’ But Little Giants, maybe it's a little more possible,” Sawa muses. “Maybe I could be a coach.”

However, the actor is resistant to sign on without his old coaches. “Rick Moranis and Ed O'Neill made that movie special,” Sawa says. “But you never know. We’ll see.”

For now, Sawa is focused on his new project, guest starring on the witchy new Freeform series Coven Academy. Given his storied background in the horror genre, Sawa says “it was a no-brainer” to join the series, especially since “now [his] kids can watch it as well.”

Freeform

“I think that audiences are waiting for a show like this to come along,” the actor says. “It's got the vibe of old Vampire Diaries, Dawson's Creek, and Charmed.”

Coven Academy will premiere Oct. 1 on Freeform, and then stream next day on Disney+ and Hulu.